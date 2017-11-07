The standoff stems from comments Myeni made in an interview with news channel ANN7 last week. During the interview‚ Myeni was asked to list the companies that had been looting SAA.

She mentioned Bidvest‚ a company in which Gordhan is known to have shares. Myeni then challenged journalists to find out whether a minister had interests in the company.

“I can give you the names of the companies‚ it is the job of anyone who wants to write – journalists who are not lazy to do proper research – to say‚ who is Bidvest and who is part of Bidvest? Is there a minister somewhere? Is there anyone who is linked to Bidvest?” Myeni said.

Gordhan‚ who did not want to comment extensively on Myeni’s allegations‚ said: “I will take the matter to my lawyers to look at.” – SowetanLIVE