Eastern Cape move is latest step in national roll-out by Uber competitor
A new kid has begun circling the blocks of Nelson Mandela Bay, shifting the city’s public transport offerings into high gear.
Taking direct aim at marketleading Uber, international e-hailing transport service Taxify yesterday took the next step in its roll-out across South Africa when it officially began offering its services in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Already commanding an established and growing presence in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban, Port Elizabeth represents Taxify’s first foray into the Eastern Cape. According to the company, East London, Bloemfontein and Polokwane are among its next potential targets.
With Uber holding a marketleading position both internationally and domestically, Taxify has made it clear that it plans to gain market share through its pricing and driver incentive strategies.
Taxify operations manager Linda Mahloko said competitive pricing and a better deal for drivers formed the core of the company’s market penetration and growth strategy.
“We will always be the most competitive option in the market. We have 15% commission [paid by drivers] versus the previously prevailing 25% and we are also the cheapest in the market.
“All cars will also have a standard fare, with each vehicle being 2012 sedan models or newer, with less than 100 000km on the clock,” Mahloko said.
He said the service, which was founded in Estonia by Markus Villig in 2013 and which already operates in 18 countries and 25 cities in Europe and Africa, was launched in South Africa last year.
“Taxify has been doing at least double digit growth every month since it launched in South Africa,” he said.
“We have over 15 000 drivers registered across the country and have completed millions of rides since we launched.”
While Mahloko did not reveal how many drivers had signed for the Port Elizabeth operation, he said the company had been conducting thorough checks and vetting of drivers and their vehicles, which included the operational quality of vehicles and criminal background checks on drivers.
“We have similar strict procedures by comparison to competing services and also do monthly or semiannual checks depending on complaints that we receive.”
Mahloko said Taxify drivers were entitled to be simultaneously registered as drivers with competing services such as Uber.
“Taxify wants each driver to be able to maximise their earning opportunities and therefore we don’t mind if they are earning additional income in other ways,” he said.
Taxify’s initial partnership with Revnete SA, a domestic company with expertise in the taxi industry, which had assisted Taxify to enter the South African market, was dissolved in August last year. “We plan to launch in five or more cities by the end of the year and we expect to expand to where demand for our service is the highest.
“So far, Port Elizabeth and East London were strong contenders,” Mahloko said.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber welcomed the new market entrant.
“We welcome the fact that residents of Nelson Mandela Bay will now have an even bigger choice of cost-effective transportation options,” spokeswoman Cindy Preller said yesterday.
Taxify needs to do background checks on some of the riders as i have had a few drug dealers in my car and had to go into some dangerous areas also they need to regulate the way the partners work with the drivers as i have not been paid for any of my card paid trips in the 5 months that i have been working.
The app also needs to be checked as i have set mine to receive trips in a 3km radius but it sends me trips from 10km away and a lot of then are only going a km down the road so i end up paying for the petrol.
Well done Taxify…Uber need competition. I used Uber to go into town cost r129 at 9am, when I eant to return at 11.30am their price was r480 for the same trip /distance. At 13.30pm price was r590,?? waited and check untill 16.00pm and price was r250. The driver told me the price go up when they in demand…how can this be? I was so stressed as I had to make use of their service to get home. Will contact Taxify in future