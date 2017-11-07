Eastern Cape move is latest step in national roll-out by Uber competitor

A new kid has begun circling the blocks of Nelson Mandela Bay, shifting the city’s public transport offerings into high gear.

Taking direct aim at marketleading Uber, international e-hailing transport service Taxify yesterday took the next step in its roll-out across South Africa when it officially began offering its services in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Already commanding an established and growing presence in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban, Port Elizabeth represents Taxify’s first foray into the Eastern Cape. According to the company, East London, Bloemfontein and Polokwane are among its next potential targets.

With Uber holding a marketleading position both internationally and domestically, Taxify has made it clear that it plans to gain market share through its pricing and driver incentive strategies.

Taxify operations manager Linda Mahloko said competitive pricing and a better deal for drivers formed the core of the company’s market penetration and growth strategy.

“We will always be the most competitive option in the market. We have 15% commission [paid by drivers] versus the previously prevailing 25% and we are also the cheapest in the market.

“All cars will also have a standard fare, with each vehicle being 2012 sedan models or newer, with less than 100 000km on the clock,” Mahloko said.

He said the service, which was founded in Estonia by Markus Villig in 2013 and which already operates in 18 countries and 25 cities in Europe and Africa, was launched in South Africa last year.

“Taxify has been doing at least double digit growth every month since it launched in South Africa,” he said.