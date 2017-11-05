Robber gets 25 years for murder
One of the robbers who shot dead a security guard during a heist at the Zonke Spar Tops Liquor outlet in Motherwell last year has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
Mongezi Kenneth Tafu, 37, was found guilty on Wednesday in the Port Elizabeth High Court of murdering security guard Mlamleli Dondashe, 45, during the heist in February 2016.
Despite Tafu’s arrest, two other gunmen – who were wearing balaclavas and assisted with the robbery – are still at large.
Tafu was arrested hours after the robbery as he had been wounded in the shoulder during a shootout with security officials.
Dondashe – a popular security guard who had worked at the centre for about 10 years – was shot while bravely trying to tackle one of the robbers.
According to police, Tafu was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for murder, 14 years for armed robbery and eight years for attempted murder.
The sentences will run concurrently.
Hawks acting provincial head Major-General Zintle Mnonopi said the conviction was due to a good working relationship between the investigators and Motherwell police officers.