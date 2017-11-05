Robber gets 25 years for murder

One of the robbers who shot dead a security guard during a heist at the Zonke Spar Tops Liquor outlet in Motherwell last year has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Mongezi Kenneth Tafu, 37, was found guilty on Wednesday in the Port Elizabeth High Court of murdering security guard Mlamleli Dondashe, 45, during the heist in February 2016.

Despite Tafu’s arrest, two other gunmen – who were wearing balaclavas and assisted with the robbery – are still at large.

Tafu was arrested hours after the robbery as he had been wounded in the shoulder during a shootout with security officials.