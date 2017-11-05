Northern areas website planned

History and activities will be recorded, writes Devon Koen

A Northern areas Wikipedia of sorts is in the offing, with the aim being to ensure the area’s history and heritage is preserved.

The brainchild of the Northern Areas People Development Initiative (Napdi) was revealed to the public on Thursday at the Northern Areas Football Association Hall.

Speaking at the event, Napdi chairman Isaac Metembe said the online information resource website’s main objective was to centralise and organise written recorded history of the northern areas for information sharing.

“This preservation of heritage is very important, not only for the people of the northern areas but for everyone.

“It’s mission is about working for and in our communities,” he said.

Napdi trustee Paul Geswindt said the website would serve as a central information source providing information on suburbs, educational institutions, sport and cultural organisations, business and faith-based activities as well as information about historical events.

This would be coupled with links to related sources.

“It is a very ambitious project.