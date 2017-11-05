Hijacking victim’ detained for perjury

A 29-year-old man will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ court on Monday, on a charge of perjury.

It is alleged that the man reported to police that on Friday, between 10pm and 11pm , he was hijacked at the corner of Parliament and Rose Street in Central while he stopped to urinate at the side of the road.

He further stated that he was approached by three men who shoved him into his vehicle and drove to Havelock Street where he was robbed of his money, cellphone and the vehicle’s key.

The van was loaded with wines and none of that was taken. A case of hijacking was opened by Humewood Police Station detectives.

Detectives were suspicious about the man’s version of events and on further probing, it was established that he had lied.

The man was in fact parked in Havelock Street with a female companion in the vehicle. He was robbed of his cellphone, wallet and keys. Police have opened a case of perjury and the man was detained.

Police are warning the public that they will not hesitate to detain them should it be established that they falsely reported a crime.

“We are also warning the public especially those from ‘out of town’ to be vigilant and refrain from picking up prostitutes as many cases of robbery and hijackings have been opened only to find out later that the amorous complainants are robbed and attacked while busy,’ said Major General Funeka Siganga, the Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster.

Police are also advising people especially students who negligently lose their laptops and cell phones that they will be arrested and charged if they falsely open cases for insurance claims. “We are working closely with insurance companies in an effort to clamp down on false reporting.” Said Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.