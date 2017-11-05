Dumped human remains could be of foetus or boy
An investigation has been launched to determine if human remains found at an informal dump site in Veeplaas are those, of either a foetus or a baby boy.
Police spokesman Captain André Beetge said authorities had been alerted when residents reported human remains on the dump site on Friday.
According to police on the scene, the remains were so badly mutilated that they could not tell if they were of a foetus or a baby.
“The site is being used as an informal rubbish tip by residents in the area.
“The foetus or body is believed to be that of a boy and possibly dumped there after an illegal abortion or by a parent who simply abandoned him,” Beetge said.
“The remains were dismembered, making it impossible for us to tell if it is a baby or a foetus.”
Beetge said a postmortem and forensic analysis would assist with identifying the parents as well as determining if it was a baby or foetus.
“At the moment this is an inquest because of the uncertainty. Once the results are back, the docket could possibly change to murder or child abandonment.”
A timeline as to when the forensic results would be finalised could not be given.
Beetge said anyone with information was urged to come forward to the nearest police station.