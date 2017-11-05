Dumped human remains could be of foetus or boy

An investigation has been launched to determine if human remains found at an informal dump site in Veeplaas are those, of either a foetus or a baby boy.

Police spokesman Captain André Beetge said authorities had been alerted when residents reported human remains on the dump site on Friday.

According to police on the scene, the remains were so badly mutilated that they could not tell if they were of a foetus or a baby.

“The site is being used as an informal rubbish tip by residents in the area.

“The foetus or body is believed to be that of a boy and possibly dumped there after an illegal abortion or by a parent who simply abandoned him,” Beetge said.