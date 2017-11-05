Cuba med students must do two more years in SA
Eastern Cape medical students returning from Cuba will in future have to complete another two years of training at one of the medical schools in the province.
This is according to Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo.
He said there were 390 medical students in Cuba and a new arrangement would be implemented for them to complete another two years of studies in South Africa.
“They will then have to write a final exam to qualify as medical doctors,” he said.
Thereafter, the students will complete an internship and community service, which is required to register as an independent medical practitioner.
“The Department of Health has stopped sending new students to Cuba because we have sufficient numbers of trained medical students,” he said.
“The reason why the students have to complete additional training in the country is … to cover the gaps and complement the community-based training provided in Cuba.”
The four universities in the Eastern Cape – Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Rhodes and Fort Hare – recently signed an agreement to consolidate medical training in the province.