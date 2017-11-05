Couple to tackle tough Munga

A Port Elizabeth couple will be enduring a gruelling, five-day long, 1 000km mountain bike challenge during the hottest time of the year in a bid to raise much needed funds and awareness for charity.

Cycling enthusiasts Tracey Campbell, 36, and her husband Bruce Campbell, 30, of Summerstrand, will cycle from Bloemfontein to Wellington at the end of the month.

The pair were invited to take part in what is believed to be the toughest race on Earth from November 29 to December 5.

The Munga is just a little more than 1 000km and has five race villages where riders can rest, eat and get mechanical assistance.

While riders will be provided support from race officials en route and at the race villages, all essentials are to be carried on the bikes.

Tracey will be riding for the Smile Foundation, raising awareness and money for the organisation which aims to transform the lives of children with facial conditions in South Africa.