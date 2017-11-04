State seeks longer term for Oscar

Prosecutors argued yesterday that Oscar Pistorius’s six-year jail sentence for murder must be increased, claiming he failed to show genuine remorse after killing his girlfriend.

The Paralympic athlete shot dead Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013 when he fired four times through the door of his bedroom toilet.

He pleaded not guilty at his trial in 2014 and has always denied that he killed Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

At a one-day hearing at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, prosecutors fought for the right to appeal against what they described as a shockingly lenient sentence.

Pistorius, 30, was not present for the latest stage of his long legal case, but Steenkamp’s mother June was in the public gallery.

“One of the essential ingredients of a balanced sentence is that it must reflect the seriousness of the offence,” Andrea Johnson, of the National Prosecuting Authority, told the court.

“Genuine remorse is missing — namely a reason from the respondent for firing the four fatal shots.

“One cannot say his regret absolves him from the crime.”