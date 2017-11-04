Old stadium on its way out

There are exciting plans in the pipeline to develop Baakens River Valley, writes Devon Koen

Plans to demolish the derelict Telkom Park stadium in Port Elizabeth for the future development of the Baakens River Valley are well under way.

This is according to Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi. An advert inviting companies to tender for its demolition was placed in The Herald this week. The tender for the beleaguered stadium in Humewood is for the area to be cleared at a cost of R5-million. Although no decision has been made as to what will be developed on the property, Bangazi said various scenarios were being considered. This included mixed-use developments that would feature retail, exhibitions centres, accommodation and eco-adventure activities. “The programme is subject to environmental authorisation,” he said.

The demolition process is expected to start in March and take about eight months to complete. A second tender was also advertised alongside the stadium’s demolition. Bangazi said this was for the development of a mixed-use precinct along the south banks of the Baakens River stretching from between North Union Street and the intersection of Upper Valley Road and Webber Street. “The plans are to develop a mixed-use precinct that will socially and spatially transform the area, to create a vibrant destination where citizens can live, work and play, while providing a leisure precinct as an added tourism activity node,” he said. Bangazi said the process would focus on extensive public participation which would inform the vision for the area. “This will be translated into a framework plan [which] will be the basis on which environmental authorisation will be sought and zoning rights established for the precinct,” he said. Bangazi said the two unrelated projects would contribute to the city’s strategic pillars and the vision of the MBDA in transforming people, space and contributing to the economic growth of Nelson Mandela Bay. “This year has been a year of consolidation, prioritisation and refocusing here at the MBDA and I must say we are excited at what the future holds. The Board is finalising our strategic plan and projects are receiving the necessary attention in terms of resources, capacity and leadership,” he said.