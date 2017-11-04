No proof of water valves sabotage, official says

But police are probing allegations involving dissatisfied workers, writes Nomazima Nkosi

While Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip has linked what he alleged to be the deliberate closure of water valves around the city to sabotage, municipal corporate services boss Vuyi Zitumane says there is no hard proof of this.

Since last month, thousands of residents have been left without water at weekends due to municipal workers refusing to work without being paid overtime.

Many of the water problems were later linked to valves which had been switched off in areas such as New Brighton, Zwide, Despatch and KwaNobuhle.

Trollip was adamant at a press conference in October and has said on social media since then, that it was sabotage.

“[It] is an act of sabotage compounded by political meddling,” he told journalists at the time.

One of Trollip’s tweets in October, stated: “This is confirmation of our fears of sabotage by workers who are staying away in protest against the application of council’s overtime policy.”

But Zitumane said there was no proof of the sabotage claims.

“There is no hard evidence of sabotage and only after the investigations have been concluded will a statement be issued in this regard,” she said.

Mayoral spokesman Sibongile Dimbaza said the municipality was looking at all scenarios as to why the valves had been switched off.

“However, we are of the opinion that the well-timed outages are as a result of human intervention, but we hope to gain more insight into the matter once ongoing internal investigations have been concluded,” he said.

Also referring to the loss of water supply in several areas at the same press briefing in October, engineering and infrastructure political head Annette Lovemore said: “We know who had keys to which valves. We are able to track which vehicles were where.”

But Zitumane said no official had been suspended or charged since the press briefing. “There is a sense of unhappiness and the executive directors are monitoring the situation and will report after identifying employees refusing to work overtime,” Zitumane said.