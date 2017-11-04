Neighbour’s wall has family hemmed in

Council suggests owner creates a new access, writes Hendrick Mphande

For the past 15 years, the Dinge family’s New Brighton home has been their castle, but now they can barely exit it. Last year in October the stunned family watched as their neighbour rapidly built a massive wall – one that blocked off the only entrance to their property.

They say neighbour Thandeka Zulu has turned their home into a virtual prison.

Mpakamisi, 60, of Rubusane Street said he had bought the property in 1995 for R50 000 and the family had loved living there.

“I am very frustrated. There is a high wall right in front of my gates,” he said.

“How will my coffin or those of my family get in or outside should we die one day?”

Mpakamisi, his wife, Nomthunzi, 60, and their 21-year old daughter, Bongiwe, are at their wits’ end.

The bizarre tale started in 2010 when the municipality decided to erect an RDP house right in front of the Dinges’ front gates, much to the family’s anger.

While the family believed things could not get worse, they were at least still able to access their home.

Zulu, however, says she believes she has done nothing wrong.

“The Dinges themselves know the truth. They never complained to me. They feel that I am undermining them.

“But according to municipal plans my yard goes right up into their yard.

“They are just jealous of me. I have no problem with them,” Zulu said.