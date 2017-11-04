Neighbour’s wall has family hemmed in
Council suggests owner creates a new access, writes Hendrick Mphande
For the past 15 years, the Dinge family’s New Brighton home has been their castle, but now they can barely exit it. Last year in October the stunned family watched as their neighbour rapidly built a massive wall – one that blocked off the only entrance to their property.
They say neighbour Thandeka Zulu has turned their home into a virtual prison.
Mpakamisi, 60, of Rubusane Street said he had bought the property in 1995 for R50 000 and the family had loved living there.
“I am very frustrated. There is a high wall right in front of my gates,” he said.
“How will my coffin or those of my family get in or outside should we die one day?”
Mpakamisi, his wife, Nomthunzi, 60, and their 21-year old daughter, Bongiwe, are at their wits’ end.
The bizarre tale started in 2010 when the municipality decided to erect an RDP house right in front of the Dinges’ front gates, much to the family’s anger.
While the family believed things could not get worse, they were at least still able to access their home.
Zulu, however, says she believes she has done nothing wrong.
“The Dinges themselves know the truth. They never complained to me. They feel that I am undermining them.
“But according to municipal plans my yard goes right up into their yard.
“They are just jealous of me. I have no problem with them,” Zulu said.
Bongiwe said after Zulu walled them in the family had sought permission to use the gate of Mzwabantu Stamper, who lives in a property at the back of theirs.
To use Stamper’s exit, the family must enter through his garden, which is not separately walled from theirs, and use his gate.
Their guests must also ask Stamper to open his gate so they can reach the Dinge home through the two gardens.
But after more than year of disruption Stamper has had enough.
Bongiwe said: “We got a notice from Stamper saying from the end of October we must no longer use his gate. He cited reasons such as the many visitors. This is a cry for help.
“We are very stressed. My father and brother were hospitalised because of this. We do not know where to turn.” Stamper said he was disturbed by the many visitors the Dinge family received.
“They have lots of visitors. Sometimes they come at night while I am in bed and I am expected to go and open the gate.
“They must find an alternative entrance. Otherwise they must phone first if a visitor is coming,” he said.
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed that an existing access gate was blocked by the new boundary wall.
He said: “Our investigation has revealed that it is possible to gain access to the Dinge property from two streets. The problematic existing access is along the long side of the property,” he said
Both sides Mniki referred to have boundary walls and the only way to gain access to the house is by bringing them down.
“If Dinge feels his access is blocked, he must open a section of his wall and put up the gate. Later he can approached our legal department for his bill,” Mniki said.