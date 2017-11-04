MBDA close to appointing new chief executive
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is close to appointing a new chief executive officer after a head-hunting process was concluded yesterday.
This is according to MBDA spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi.
He said the head-hunting process had followed two rounds of advertised recruitment that did not yield a desired result.
The agency has been without a CEO for nearly a year after Pierre Voges resigned in December.
Ashwin Daya took over from Voges for four months before handing over the reigns to Ashraf Daya in May, who has been acting CEO ever since.
Voges had been credited as the driving force behind successful urban renewal projects in the city for more than a decade.
“We have gone out on public recruitment on a number of occasions and those both did not yield the desired outcome and the board decided to venture into a head-hunting process,” Bangazi said.
The agency’s human resources department is expected to table a report at the next board meeting.
MBDA board chairman Phil Goduka said the board would meet within two weeks to decide on the matter.
“The human resources department and the remuneration board will meet and will then consider the report.
“The interview process was concluded [yesterday], the HR board subcommittee has considered everything and will table a report at the board meeting,” Goduka said.
“Everything we are doing is to get a CEO, whether he is recruited or interviewed, the bottom line is that we want a CEO because we don’t have a CEO.”
Goduka could not say exactly when a new chief executive would be appointed.
On its website, the agency has said the CEO would direct, lead and manage the staff and ensure provision of the resources required for effective functioning, ongoing transformation, growth and sustainability of MBDA in the short and longer term.