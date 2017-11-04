MBDA close to appointing new chief executive

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is close to appointing a new chief executive officer after a head-hunting process was concluded yesterday.

This is according to MBDA spokesman Luvuyo Bangazi.

He said the head-hunting process had followed two rounds of advertised recruitment that did not yield a desired result.

The agency has been without a CEO for nearly a year after Pierre Voges resigned in December.

Ashwin Daya took over from Voges for four months before handing over the reigns to Ashraf Daya in May, who has been acting CEO ever since.

Voges had been credited as the driving force behind successful urban renewal projects in the city for more than a decade.

“We have gone out on public recruitment on a number of occasions and those both did not yield the desired outcome and the board decided to venture into a head-hunting process,” Bangazi said.