Life in prison for man who raped girl, 11

The man who abducted an 11-year-old girl and raped her in the toilets at Dora Nginza Hospital earlier this year has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Simphiwe Phukane, 31, abducted the girl, who is now 12, while she was playing in Ndukwa Street, Zwide, in March.

Earlier this week, the Port Elizabeth High Court sentenced Phukane to life imprisonment for rape, three years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and another year for abduction.

The child was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital and raped in a toilet in the administration block, which is not staffed at weekends.

Phukane threatened the girl with a screwdriver during the ordeal before locking her in the toilet. Attempts to escape failed, but security guards on rounds heard her screams an hour later and freed her.