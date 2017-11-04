Life in prison for man who raped girl, 11
The man who abducted an 11-year-old girl and raped her in the toilets at Dora Nginza Hospital earlier this year has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Simphiwe Phukane, 31, abducted the girl, who is now 12, while she was playing in Ndukwa Street, Zwide, in March.
Earlier this week, the Port Elizabeth High Court sentenced Phukane to life imprisonment for rape, three years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and another year for abduction.
The child was taken to Dora Nginza Hospital and raped in a toilet in the administration block, which is not staffed at weekends.
Phukane threatened the girl with a screwdriver during the ordeal before locking her in the toilet. Attempts to escape failed, but security guards on rounds heard her screams an hour later and freed her.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said about 80 residents had found Phukane a day later and assaulted him before handing him over to police.
At the time, the Health Department said that they were under siege following a spate of attacks on public health facilities.
The week prior to the abduction saw armed robberies taking place at the Rosedale Clinic in Uitenhage and the Kwazakhele Day Hospital.
Acting Motherwell Cluster Commander Brigadier Lindelwa Vellem said the Motherwell Family Violence and Child Protection Unit Detective Warrant Officer Riaan Botha had done an excellent investigation, resulting in such a speedy conviction and hefty sentence.
“The protection of our women and children is one of our key focus areas and criminals who continue to rape and assault our young women should take note that long imprisonment awaits them,” she said.