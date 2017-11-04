Gang robs wheelchair couple in broad daylight

A disabled couple who regularly ride around Summerstrand and the beachfront in their motorised wheelchairs have been robbed by a gang of three outside their flat.

Johan Steyn, 47, and his life partner Susan Henning, 46 – both wheelchair-bound – were ambushed by two women and a man in broad daylight at the Cape Recife High School at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Steyn and Henning work at Nelson Mandela University and live in a flat on the school grounds – across the road from the campus.

Police have asked anyone who recognises the three suspects from CCTV footage to come forward.

Steyn yesterday explained that his daily routine was to fetch Henning – who eats supper at the Summerstrand Cheshire Home – before they both went back to their flat. The school’s University Way entrance and the Cheshire Home in Gomery Avenue are less than 400m apart.

“Before I left to fetch her [Henning], I drew money at an ATM on campus. I doubt that they [the robbers] were watching me at that point as I still looked around and saw no one,” Steyn said.

“I then went to Cheshire Home and we both went back to the flat.”

Steyn said the flat was close to the school’s tennis courts, where children were playing tennis at the time.

“We went past the tennis court and I saw the three sitting on a bench at the courts. I assumed they were with the group of children playing tennis,” Steyn said.

“We then went into our flat yard and as Susan opened the door, I saw her facial expression change. At that stage I was halfway up the [wheelchair] ramp. Before I could ask her what was wrong, there was a gun next to my head.

“One woman grabbed Susan’s cellphone and the other my cellphone. I held onto my bag and then the woman said they would shoot me.”

Steyn said he had handed the bag over out of fear they would be shot.

“Susan started shouting for help. The man then dropped the gun and I saw that it was a toy gun.