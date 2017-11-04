DA responsible, say parents of crash victim
Two conflicting versions of a fatal accident involving DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga’s car – which was being driven by his bodyguard – have emerged.
The family of one of the two victims who died in the October 22 crash are demanding the DA take responsibility, claiming the municipal vehicle – a Chevrolet Cruze – sped through a red traffic light, causing the collision with the Opel Kadett driven by their son.
However, Bhanga’s close protection officer, Kgothatso Moshele, has said the other vehicle involved in the accident – which he claimed was a jikeleza taxi – jumped the light.
The heartbroken and angry parents of 17-year-old Kurt Slamdiel, Roman and Francis Slamdiel, said they wanted to clear their son’s name.
Kurt’s friends Cheslin Williams, 22, and Mario King, 20, along with Williams’s 16-year-old brother survived the accident, while the brothers’ aunt, Joyce Williams, died later at Dora Nginza Hospital.
Bhanga said he had not been informed of any request from the Slamdiel family by the DA office.
Bhanga said he had been told by Moshele, who had been driving the Cruze, that the driver of a jikeleza taxi drove through a red traffic light, causing the crash.
But Kurt’s parents – speaking alongside Cheslin Williams – said it was not possible the accident had been caused by their son. Williams confirmed there had been five people in the Kadett.
“We were on our way to fetch my mom at Dora Nginza Hospital. We stopped at the traffic lights on Old Uitenhage Road and we needed to cross the R75 [Uitenhage Road].”
Williams said the traffic light had changed to green for them to proceed over the Old Uitenhage Road towards the Kenako Mall.
Williams said the driver of the Cruze had been driving from Port Elizabeth in the direction of Despatch and Uitenhage.
“We were three-quarters of the way across when Mario turned towards Kurt and suddenly saw another motor vehicle approaching us from the right.
“Mario [in the front passenger seat] shouted, ‘Kurt watch out’. Kurt tried to prevent the accident and swerved to the left but it was too late and the Chevrolet collided with our car on the right-hand side,” Williams said.
He said the force of the collision had caused their car to spin around.
Roman said he had been sleeping at his home in Missionvale when a neighbour came rushing in to tell them Kurt had been involved in an accident.
“I found my son still in the car with his hands on the steering wheel and the paramedics were trying to remove him from the steering wheel.”
Roman said the Happydale School matric pupil would never have run a red traffic light. “He was a very disciplined boy. “I went to the office of the speaker [of council] and I demanded to see them. I was taken to the fourth floor and I told them to stop making accusations in the paper, saying my son ran a red robot,” Roman said.
“All I want is for the DA to take responsibility and not keep blaming my son.”
But DA provincial communications officer Khanyisile Kwatsha said the party had received no requests for help from the family.
“The DA is saddened by the accident and we deeply regret the loss of life and wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.
“We view this as a municipal issue as it involves a council vehicle. We can’t comment on the matter at this stage due to an investigation,” Kwatsha said.
Bhanga said the municipality had approached the family on Wednesday to offer condolences and to see if he, Bhanga, would be allowed to visit the family.
The family later confirmed that two municipal officials had visited their home on Wednesday with offers to help and said they would come back to the family with further details of how they could assist.
Last week, the municipality said it would launch an investigation into the accident. But on Monday city manager Johann Mettler said the internal investigation had been halted by the police investigation.
“We do not have access to our vehicle yet as there is an ongoing police investigation [and we] can’t download Tracker info as a result.
“The investigation has not been concluded as the driver could not be interviewed yet. Technical data is also still outstanding from the Tracker,” Mettler said.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the police investigation was ongoing.
Moshele declined to comment, referring all questions to the municipality.
The funeral service for Kurt will be held today in Missionvale.