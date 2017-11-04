DA responsible, say parents of crash victim

Two conflicting versions of a fatal accident involving DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga’s car – which was being driven by his bodyguard – have emerged.

The family of one of the two victims who died in the October 22 crash are demanding the DA take responsibility, claiming the municipal vehicle – a Chevrolet Cruze – sped through a red traffic light, causing the collision with the Opel Kadett driven by their son.

However, Bhanga’s close protection officer, Kgothatso Moshele, has said the other vehicle involved in the accident – which he claimed was a jikeleza taxi – jumped the light.

The heartbroken and angry parents of 17-year-old Kurt Slamdiel, Roman and Francis Slamdiel, said they wanted to clear their son’s name.

Kurt’s friends Cheslin Williams, 22, and Mario King, 20, along with Williams’s 16-year-old brother survived the accident, while the brothers’ aunt, Joyce Williams, died later at Dora Nginza Hospital.

Bhanga said he had not been informed of any request from the Slamdiel family by the DA office.

Bhanga said he had been told by Moshele, who had been driving the Cruze, that the driver of a jikeleza taxi drove through a red traffic light, causing the crash.

But Kurt’s parents – speaking alongside Cheslin Williams – said it was not possible the accident had been caused by their son. Williams confirmed there had been five people in the Kadett.

“We were on our way to fetch my mom at Dora Nginza Hospital. We stopped at the traffic lights on Old Uitenhage Road and we needed to cross the R75 [Uitenhage Road].”

Williams said the traffic light had changed to green for them to proceed over the Old Uitenhage Road towards the Kenako Mall.

Williams said the driver of the Cruze had been driving from Port Elizabeth in the direction of Despatch and Uitenhage.

“We were three-quarters of the way across when Mario turned towards Kurt and suddenly saw another motor vehicle approaching us from the right.

“Mario [in the front passenger seat] shouted, ‘Kurt watch out’. Kurt tried to prevent the accident and swerved to the left but it was too late and the Chevrolet collided with our car on the right-hand side,” Williams said.

He said the force of the collision had caused their car to spin around.