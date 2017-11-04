‘Cocktail of lies’ twist in Jayde case

Middleman Siyoni and girlfriend Breakfast may yet face charges

The Jayde Panayioutou contract killing and subsequent conviction of her husband and two others could take another dramatic twist, with the possibility of a further two people standing trial for complicity in her murder.

The man intimately involved in securing an assassin for wife killer Christopher Panayiotou was found to be a liar and a perjurer who most likely accepted a bribe to change his testimony in court.

Judge Dayalin Chetty’s tongue-lashing when delivering judgment in the case this week sealed middleman Luthando Siyoni’s fate, with it quickly becoming clear that he would more than likely have his Section 204 status revoked and face standing trial for murder.

The judge laid into the middleman’s conduct on the stand as he convicted Panayiotou and his accomplices of murder on Thursday.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in Port Elizabeth Advocate Indra Goberdan said yesterday they were still in the process of studying Chetty’s judgment, but that if charged, Siyoni’s girlfriend, Babalwa Breakfast, who was also found to have lied on the stand, would be tried as his co-accused.

Siyoni, 37, a bouncer at Panayiotou’s Infinity nightclub was the first to be arrested in connection with the April 2015 murder of Uitenhage teacher Jayde, 29, after police received a tip-off from an informer.

He quickly confessed to his involvement and the details of the kidnapping and murder were confirmed in statements obtained from both Siyoni and Breakfast.

But when trial kicked off last year, he took everyone including state advocate Marius Stander by surprise by recanting on his version to police.

Siyoni instead denied his involvement in arranging the hitmen and claimed he had been tortured and forced to implicate his former boss.

In a mammoth judgment in the Port Elizabeth High Court this week, Chetty convicted Panayiotou, 31, and hitman Sinethemba Nemembe of murder, while co-conspirator Zolani Sibeko was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder.

In doing so, Chetty was scathing of Siyoni’s conduct, as well as that of his attorney, Zolile Ngqeza, who he said had erroneously advised him not to answer any incriminating questions from the state.