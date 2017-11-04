Boost for little ones in township pre-school

The Sikelela Centre is gearing up for a much-needed extension that will improve learning opportunities for children living in Walmer township.

And cramped classrooms will be a thing of the past thanks to Kids of Tomorrow, which is an Ironman 4 the Kids beneficiary.

The Sikelela Centre is in Airport Valley and a church building on the property will be renovated into a creche.

Centre manager Sizeka Nika said the centre had started with only one child in 2014.

However, numbers have since grown, with the centre accommodating at least 50 children between the ages of one and five.

“When I look at the community there are high levels of poverty and I felt for the children. I saw an opportunity to fill the gap and have them stimulated so they are ready for school,” Nika said.