Boost for little ones in township pre-school
The Sikelela Centre is gearing up for a much-needed extension that will improve learning opportunities for children living in Walmer township.
And cramped classrooms will be a thing of the past thanks to Kids of Tomorrow, which is an Ironman 4 the Kids beneficiary.
The Sikelela Centre is in Airport Valley and a church building on the property will be renovated into a creche.
Centre manager Sizeka Nika said the centre had started with only one child in 2014.
However, numbers have since grown, with the centre accommodating at least 50 children between the ages of one and five.
“When I look at the community there are high levels of poverty and I felt for the children. I saw an opportunity to fill the gap and have them stimulated so they are ready for school,” Nika said.
She lets children draw and play to stimulate them.
She spoke glowingly about the contribution made by Kids of Tomorrow founder Belinda Wolff, saying she would be able to expand on her programmes once the new building was complete.
“We sent the teachers on training courses to assist them in gaining knowledge, which they could then pass on to the kids, so by the time they finish with creche and go to school, they are ready for it,” Wolff said.
Her husband Paul, who is a member of the Ironman 4 the Kids Charity Trust, is assisting in the rebuilding in his personal capacity.
He said that more renovations would be done to the centre as soon as the necessary funds became available.
“We do it for the children and you see how these children’s faces light up when they are getting something they never had before,” he said.