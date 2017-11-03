President Jacob Zuma has denied receiving payments from private individuals and companies, saying the allegations were meant to undermine the ANC and his presidency.

Journalist and author Jacques Pauw alleged in his explosive new book‚ The President’s Keepers‚ that Zuma was on the payroll of a security company owned by one of his benefactors‚ pocketing R1-million a month for some time after becoming president.

It is also stated in the book that Zuma failed to submit his tax returns for a number of years after he became president‚ despite SARS trying several times to get him to do so.

Furthermore‚ Pauw alleged in the book that Zuma’s ex-wife and ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma received money and material support for her presidential bid from a controversial cigarette manufacturer and self-confessed fraudster‚ Adriano Mazzotti.

Suspected tobacco smugglers paid tens of thousands of rands every month for several years to Zuma’s son‚ Edward‚ for his political influence‚ the book says.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly from DA leader Mmusi Maimane yesterday‚ Zuma said: “I did not receive payments from private individuals or companies during my tenure as president‚ other than those which [have] been disclosed or reported to the necessary authorities.”

Responding to another question‚ Zuma said: “Well, I do not know exactly what it is that makes people make allegations.

“There are many books‚ articles [about Zuma] on a daily basis‚ as well as people talking on TV and radio.

“My speculation is that [these allegations are made because] Zuma leads the biggest party in the country which is in government‚ and they [those making allegations] are trying to find ways to undermine the ANC and the president. That is my speculation.”