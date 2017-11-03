Washed-up nurdles can be dropped off at Bayworld

Bayworld has got behind a call for residents to tackle the nurdle marine emergency threatening Eastern Cape waters.

Bayworld marine living collections curator Dylan Bailey said it was stepping in as the Bay’s official drop-off point for any nurdles – plastic polymer beads – collected by volunteers.

“I am also asking people to post photos and information – where and when they found the nurdles and how much – on the Friends of Bayworld and Algoa Bay Hope Spot Facebook pages,” he said.

“This is so we can gather some metrics on the extent of this event, which may be useful for academic research.

“We will have a big black bin by the ticket office for drop-offs.”

The Durban-based South African Association for Marine Biological Research has warned that, exposed to seawater, the nurdles would absorb pollutants and be consumed by marine animals.

While they would break up, they would never disappear and the concern was that these toxic particles could be ingested even by filter feeders and become embedded in the food web.