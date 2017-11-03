Two die in head-on smash on highway

An elderly man and a senior Nelson Mandela Bay traffic official were killed in a high-impact head-on collision on the busy N2 freeway adjacent to Cotswold yesterday after one vehicle was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Cyril Scott, 93, was killed instantly, while traffic official Msokoli Mbaxa, 57, was resuscitated but died shortly afterwards, following the crash near the Cotswold Bridge at about midday.

Both were travelling alone in a Toyota Conquest and an official traffic services VW Polo respectively.

It is alleged that Scott’s vehicle was travelling westwards on the wrong side of the N2 into oncoming traffic after making a U-turn.

Police, fire department officials and emergency workers closed the N2 – in the direction of Deal Party – for about two hours while investigators combed the scene.

Skid marks showed that both drivers had tried to avoid the collision by braking and swerving.

On impact – in the fast lane of the N2 – both cars spun and came to a stop alongside each other, facing the same direction. Both drivers were trapped. Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “Preliminary investigations reveal that the Conquest was being driven on the wrong side of the road, into oncoming traffic.

“The matter is still being investigated and our accident response unit was on the scene. The vehicles have been impounded and will be examined to assist with the investigation.”

Naidu confirmed that Scott had a valid driver’s licence.