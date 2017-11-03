If Henri van Breda is fabricating a narrative around a phantom attacker in his home‚ the state prosecutor is not buying it – and his own nerves are not really coping. In the Cape Town High Court yesterday‚ Van Breda – who stands accused of axing his parents and brother to death – was asked by prosecutor Susan Galloway to re-enact the alleged attack on him that took place after members of his family had been slaughtered.

He claims a black man in a balaclava was behind the attacks‚ and that he was the one who disarmed the “laughing” assailant.

An official of the court‚ judged to be of the same build as the alleged attacker described by Van Breda‚ was asked to play the man’s part.

With smooth choreography‚ Van Breda directed the other “actor”‚ giving precise details of spaces‚ directions of arm twists‚ and when and how he should move his head to the left or right.

It was during this alleged scuffle in the family home in January 2015 that Van Breda says he acquired cuts on his upper torso.

After the re-enactment‚ a clearly discombobulated Van Breda told Judge Siraj Desai he needed to go and “splash some water on his face” – but not before Galloway had poured cold water over his story.

“What I find difficult to believe is that this person who has just now viciously attacked at least your brother and your father is now coming towards you to attack you,” she said.

“You say he is still armed with the same axe and he is laughing similarly to when he attacked your father.”

Somehow‚ though‚ Van Breda easily disarms the man and manages to chase him out of the house.

Van Breda said he was also “surprised by how easily I was able to take the axe out of his hand”.

Galloway pointed out: “He doesn’t seem to come at you in any way with any strength. He could easily come and stab you in the heart in that first movement.”

Van Breda said: “He was trying his best to hurt me.”

Galloway responded: “And yet all he manages to inflict on you are the wounds that are described as very superficial?”