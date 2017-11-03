The State Security Agency (SSA) has told the publisher of The President’s Keepers to cease and desist from printing any more copies of Jacques Pauw’s explosive new book‚ and wants certain parts of the book recalled.

This according to a press release issued by NB Publishers‚ which says it received a letter from the SSA threatening legal action and possible criminal action for the “violation of relevant statutes”.

The SSA has‚ in a lawyer’s letter‚ said the book contains “parts that are in contravention of the Intelligence Service Act”.

The book alleges that current SSA director general Arthur Fraser was complicit in the looting of hundreds of millions of rands from the Principle Agent Network slush fund.

Fraser refused to comment on the allegations in the book when contacted by TimesLIVE earlier this week.

