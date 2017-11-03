Setback for Montessori plans

What was to be the first Montessori preschool in a previously disadvantaged community had a spanner thrown in the works last month, setting the school’s opening date back.

The Lavel’ilanga Montessori Pre-School was set to receive a donation of secondhand Montessori equipment worth R15 000 from an Irish Montessori school last month, but due to a problem at customs the shipment is set to be destroyed.

This comes shortly before the pre-school was set to open its doors in January and offer the children of Walmer Township a different way of learning.

The Port Elizabeth Montessori School in Walmer, which had partnered with the Masifunde Changemaker Academy to help the non-profit organisation’s project get off the ground, was unaware that there were set structures in place in order to receive the shipment.

The school’s founding principal, Samantha Streak, said they were due to pick up the donation in the first week of last month, but when it arrived in South Africa they were asked for needed documentation.

“We were given the donation of secondhand Montessori equipment from a school in Ireland because the woman was retiring and closing her school down,” she said.

“We were not aware of the extent of paperwork needed and when the shipment arrived there were so many costs involved and so we were forced to abandon it.

“This is sad and devastating but I have to take some responsibility for not educating myself on it.

“I thought since the woman in Ireland was covering all the costs I didn’t have to do anything but pick it up.”

She said because it was too expensive to try to work around the red tape and gain possession of the goods, they had opted to do some fundraising to help Masifunde instead.