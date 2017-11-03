Metro warning about letting off fireworks
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to revisit the city’s bylaws on discharging fireworks.
This is according to safety and security political head John Best, who warned residents about illegally discharging fireworks on Guy Fawkes Day on Sunday.
Fireworks night is held annually on November 5 to mark the anniversary of the discovery of a plot organised by Catholic conspirators to blow up the Houses of Parliament in London in 1605.
“Residents will get an opportunity to engage with the municipality about our bylaw when a public participation process commences within a couple of months,” Best said.
Fireworks may only be discharged from 6pm to 9pm on Sunday at these areas:
- The Central Sports Fields in Uitenhage, just off Lower Drostdy Street;
- The open grassed area opposite the water wheel in Despatch; and
- The sandy beach areas of Joorst Park Beach, Wells Estate Beach, Kings Beach and Bluewater Bay Beach.
“We plead with the public not to discharge fireworks in their neighbourhoods, in grassy areas or outside the designated areas,” Best said.
“Any person not adhering to the conditions may be liable to a fine.”
Any complaints should be reported to the safety and security control centre on (041) 585-1555, or the police on 10111.