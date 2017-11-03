Metro warning about letting off fireworks

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality plans to revisit the city’s bylaws on discharging fireworks.

This is according to safety and security political head John Best, who warned residents about illegally discharging fireworks on Guy Fawkes Day on Sunday.

Fireworks night is held annually on November 5 to mark the anniversary of the discovery of a plot organised by Catholic conspirators to blow up the Houses of Parliament in London in 1605.

“Residents will get an opportunity to engage with the municipality about our bylaw when a public participation process commences within a couple of months,” Best said.

Fireworks may only be discharged from 6pm to 9pm on Sunday at these areas: