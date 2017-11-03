Estate agent Vicky Momberg‚ who hurled racist abuse at police officers and 10111 operators‚ was on Friday found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria.

The incident happened in February 2016 and was caught on camera by police officers who responded to the scene.

Delivering her judgment‚ Magistrate Pravina Rugoonandan said Momberg’s actions were purposeful and intentional.

Momberg sat in the dock‚ dressed in black with a pair of sunglasses.

She had earlier tried to pull out all the stops to stop the court proceedings.

Through her lawyer‚ she had asked for the matter to be postponed in order for another lawyer and a journalist to arrive in court.

But Rugoonandan refused‚ continuing with her judgment.

Adding to Momberg’s frustration on Friday was the fact that Rugoonandan had permitted the media to cover the proceedings.

Momberg had tried to duck and dive from the small group of camera-wielding journalists in court.

She had pleaded not guilty to the charges‚ adding that that she was under psychological distress.

She had told the court that she remembered that she was angry after she had been a victim of a smash-and-grab incident.

Momberg‚ however‚ claimed that she did not recall the words she had used as she had lashed out at everyone around her that day.

She had conceded that the words she used “were not good words to use but would be used by someone who is in a state”.

She acknowledged that the k-word‚ which she uttered more than 40 times‚ was a derogatory word.

She‚ however‚ said that she did not intentionally insult the officers or the call centre consultants.

This is the second court judgment to be delivered in regards to the incident.

In June‚ Momberg was ordered to pay R100 000 in damages by the Equality Court for calling Constable David Mkhondo the k-word.

She was also ordered to make an unconditional written apology to Makhondo on social media platforms and on the SA Human Rights Commission website.

The court had found that her utterances constituted hate speech. Following the court’s ruling‚ Momberg briefly spoke to her lawyer before she left the courtroom.

– TimesLIVE