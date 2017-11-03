‘Cops’ tie up teen during house robbery

A teenager was tied up by knife-wielding robbers claiming to be policemen who forced their way into a Greenbushes smallholding home yesterday morning.

The robbery took place in Altona Road at about 8.30am when two men arrived at the smallholding claiming to be policemen. The men, who were not in uniform, were driving an unmarked black Chevrolet Cruz.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a 17-year-old youth was at home alone at the time of the robbery.

“He was outside when the men stopped and asked for directions to the Fairview Race Course before driving off. “About 10 minutes later, the same men returned and told the youngster they were policemen and needed to speak to his father.

“The teenager told them his father was not there but he would call him on his cellphone.”

Naidu said as the teenager went into the house, the two men overpowered him.

“He was taken to his bedroom and his hands tied with a shirt. He was also threatened with a knife,” Naidu said.

“The men then ransacked the house before fleeing with a television, jewellery and a laptop.”

Police were still searching for the getaway car late yesterday afternoon.