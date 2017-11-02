Toddler drowns while mom away
A four-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool yesterday afternoon at a home in Cotswold.
Metro EMS operations manager Ashwell Botha said the incident had taken place at a private residence when the child was left in the care of other people while the mother was out.
“The mother left the house to go to the shop.
“Other people, including her own son, were at home during the time.
“[When] she returned from the shop and began looking for the son, she noticed the boy lying motionless at the bottom of the pool,” he said.
According to medics, the mother jumped into the pool and recovered the boy.
CPR efforts had been initiated by the first EMS units to arrive, but unfortunately the child had been declared dead on the scene, Botha said.
The pool was located about 2m from the back door of the house, with no fencing or precautionary netting around it.