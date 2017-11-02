Schoenies murder accused on parole at time of attack

One of the men arrested for the murder of an elderly Schoenmakerskop couple was released on parole in January and has seven pending cases against him.

Mbuyiseli Pikoli, 37, a convicted sex-pest, burglar, robber, thief and escapee, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday (01/11/17), charged with the murder of Ken Alexander, 76, and Elaine Allwright, 78, who were attacked at their home on September 26.

Pikoli, who is in custody after violating parole conditions linked to a 2001 conviction, had been transferred from the Kirkwood Correctional Services Centre yesterday.

Correctional Services spokeswoman Vuyo Gadu confirmed that Pikoli had seven pending cases – including the two murders – against him.

Gadu said Pikoli had been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in June 2001 for burglary with intent to rob, robbery, indecent assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was paroled in January 2014 and had to wear an electronic monitor, which he broke before fleeing.

He was rearrested in December that year and his parole revoked.

But in January this year, he was paroled again.

Gadu said he had been rearrested last month, after the Schoenmakerskop murders, for absconding while on parole, burglary and theft in Paterson.