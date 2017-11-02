Schoenies murder accused on parole at time of attack
One of the men arrested for the murder of an elderly Schoenmakerskop couple was released on parole in January and has seven pending cases against him.
Mbuyiseli Pikoli, 37, a convicted sex-pest, burglar, robber, thief and escapee, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday (01/11/17), charged with the murder of Ken Alexander, 76, and Elaine Allwright, 78, who were attacked at their home on September 26.
Pikoli, who is in custody after violating parole conditions linked to a 2001 conviction, had been transferred from the Kirkwood Correctional Services Centre yesterday.
Correctional Services spokeswoman Vuyo Gadu confirmed that Pikoli had seven pending cases – including the two murders – against him.
Gadu said Pikoli had been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in June 2001 for burglary with intent to rob, robbery, indecent assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He was paroled in January 2014 and had to wear an electronic monitor, which he broke before fleeing.
He was rearrested in December that year and his parole revoked.
But in January this year, he was paroled again.
Gadu said he had been rearrested last month, after the Schoenmakerskop murders, for absconding while on parole, burglary and theft in Paterson.
Pikoli and his co-accused, Vuyani Sifunda, 21, are alleged to have killed Alexander and Allwright during an early morning robbery.
The couple were badly beaten, allegedly with a hammer, leaving Alexander dead inside the kitchen.
Allwright died days later in hospital.
Both men were arrested for a burglary in Paterson days after the murder, but because Pikoli had violated his parole conditions he was taken to the Kirkwood Correctional Centre.
Sifunda was nabbed by Port Elizabeth detectives while appearing in the Paterson Magistrate’s Court for the burglary case on October 4.
He was charged with the double murder on Monday, but also faces a murder and robbery charge related to the death of Tyrone Plaatjies, 49.
Plaatjies was also beaten with a hammer and died in his caravan home at the Forest Hill Cemetery on September 23.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said detectives were still tracing the items stolen during the robberies.
Both men will appear again in the Port Elizabeth court on Tuesday, while Pikoli is also due to appear in the Paterson Magistrate’s Court on November 20.