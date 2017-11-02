Oscar might get longer jail sentence

Prosecutors will argue tomorrow for Oscar Pistorius to be given a longer jail sentence, saying the six years he is serving for killing his girlfriend is shockingly low.

The National Prosecution Authority will present its case to a one-day hearing at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. Judges are expected to hand down their ruling at a later date.

The paralympic athlete shot dead Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of Valentine’s Day in 2013, when he fired four times through the door of his bedroom toilet. Pistorius said that he had mistaken Steenkamp for a burglar.

Pistorius was originally convicted of culpable homicide in 2014, but the appeal court in Bloemfontein upgraded his conviction to murder in 2015. Pistorius will not be in court tomorrow.

At his sentencing last year, high court Judge Thokozile Masipa listed mitigating factors, including the athlete’s claim he believed he was shooting an intruder. But Steenkamp’s father, Barry, told the court that he wanted Pistorius to pay for his crime.