N2 near Cotswold closed following head-on collision

A head-on collision on the N2 near Cotswold has seen the road temporarily closed.

Police have cautioned motorists to use alternative routes.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the collision was between a Traffic Services VW Polo and Toyota Conquest.

Naidu said that it was believed the conquest was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The drive of the conquest – who was believed to be alone in the car – died on the scene.

More details later.