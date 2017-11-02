Jordaan’s delayed response ‘telling’

The fact that SA Football Association boss Danny Jordaan waited almost two weeks to refute rape allegations – and only did so when a third woman made similar accusations – is very telling, singer and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson said.

She was reacting after Jordaan finally broke his silence yesterday, denying that he had raped her more than 20 years ago.

Ferguson said she believed the former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s statement had been made because he was afraid of more women coming forward.

“I think that, out of everything, is what Danny is most afraid of because he is not coming clean and he doesn’t know how many more are going to come out [of the woodwork],” she said.

Ferguson, who first made her shock allegations on October 18 in an emotive Facebook post, said the new claims had also led to nefarious inquiries into her past and “strategic slut-shaming”.

She has alleged that Jordaan raped her at the Holiday Inn in Port Elizabeth 24 years ago.

In a statement issued by his attorney, Momodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, yesterday, Jordaan denied the claims, saying his perceived silence over the matter was a result of “his empathy with the victims of gender-based violence”.

“Dr Jordaan has, however, after careful consideration decided to assert his innocence.

“While Mr Jordaan supports public debate as an essential tool to highlight the issue of genderbased violence, in this case there are two opposing versions that cannot be resolved in the media, or elsewhere, in substitution for a court of law,” the statement said.

The “slut-shaming” Ferguson is referring to are suggestions that her eldest son is the product of a one-night stand – something suggested at the same time that her former partner and father of her son was invited to speak anonymously about her past, she said.

This overture, Ferguson alleged, was made on behalf of Jordaan ally Advocate Norman Arendse.

Of the one-night stand claim, she said: “I rose to it. I was furious.

“This is what they’ve done to Khwezi [President Jacob Zuma’s rape accuser].

“This is strategically slut-shaming so you diminish the victim, you undermine the disclosure by painting [the person as] a woman who asked for it or who is not to be trusted.”

Arendse refused to be drawn on the allegations, saying: “It doesn’t concern or involve me. I don’t want to get dragged into something that’s none of my business.” Ferguson claimed Arendse had used an emissary – a mutual friend of Jordaan and her ex-partner – to relay his message.

Her ex-partner called into radio station 702 yesterday, confirming that he had been approached, but saying he could not conclude it was for “dirty” reasons.

He did, however, express anger at his son being drawn into the fray, saying he had heard from other sources that blackening Ferguson’s reputation was allegedly a strategy to be employed by the Jordaan camp.

While Ferguson has been angered by the implications, she wants to distance herself from them as she believes they are a smokescreen for the bigger issue – the allegations made against Jordaan by her and two other unidentified woman.