UK politician and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain has demanded that British-headquartered global banks be criminally investigated for facilitating the Guptas in alleged laundering of billions of rands. Speaking in the House of Lords yesterday‚ Hain called for the UK’s law enforcement and financial regulatory authorities to investigate banks allegedly involved in the numerous suspicious transactions.

He has already asked the UK government to press financial authorities in Hong Kong and Dubai to cut all links with the Guptas and Zumas.

Hain said the alleged money laundering by the Guptas would be raised in the European Parliament‚ with an investigation to be conducted into European banks allegedly involved with the family.

He said the money-laundering transactions he wanted UK authorities to investigate related to the transfer of funds from several South African bank accounts to accounts in Hong Kong and Dubai.

The funds‚ which were transferred through multiple transactions into different accounts‚ were then apparently transferred into other accounts within the UK.

In September‚ Hain wrote to the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer‚ Philip Hammond‚ asking him to urge law enforcement authorities to track down an estimated R7-billion thought to have been laundered through the Guptas’ international networks.

He specifically asked that UK banks HSBC and Standard Chartered along with the Bank of Baroda be investigated.

Yesterday‚ Hain told parliamentarians he had proof of the transactions‚ which he had sent to Hammond.

“The information shows illegal transfer of funds from South Africa made by the Gupta family over the last few years from their South African accounts‚ to accounts held in Dubai and Hong Kong‚” he said.

Hain‚ who has obtained his information from whistle-blowers in South Africa‚ called on Hammond to ensure that the banks involved were investigated for potential criminal complicity‚ “to urgently close down this corruption network”.

He said he had been informed by the whistle-blowers that some of the banks were still conduits for the corrupt proceeds.

In September, he listed 28 names – including members of the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma’s family – whom he wanted UK financial regulatory authorities to investigate to see whether they were linked to any money laundering using British-based banks.