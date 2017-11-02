Extra-tiny baby inspires an ‘army’

When little Charlotte Anker was born 18 months ago, she could easily fit in her mother’s hands. Known as a micro-preemie baby, she was born at just 26 weeks and weighed a mere 620g.

But today mom Karin and dad Johan have a hard time catching up with the busy 7kg toddler.

Fitting then, that she has an army named after her that has become a support group for preemie babies and their families, making beanies and crocheted toys.

As tiny and dainty as a little fairy, Charlotte darts through the family home in Kamma Park, talking to everyone – including the dogs – playing with her broom, her mother’s cellphone and whatever else she can find.

It is past her nap time, but Charlotte does not look keen to miss out on the excitement of a reporter’s interview with her mother.

Little Charlotte was given the name Mighty Mouse in the Netcare Greenacres neonatal intensive care unit where she was cared for for several months after her birth.

“She is stubborn and has a will of her own,” Anker said.

“The other day I took her for a check-up and her paediatrician Dr Dave Purchase said ‘she fought me all the way. I love it’.”

Anker said as the mother of a micro-preemie she wanted to connect with other moms and help them wherever she could.