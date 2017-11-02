Extra-tiny baby inspires an ‘army’
When little Charlotte Anker was born 18 months ago, she could easily fit in her mother’s hands. Known as a micro-preemie baby, she was born at just 26 weeks and weighed a mere 620g.
But today mom Karin and dad Johan have a hard time catching up with the busy 7kg toddler.
Fitting then, that she has an army named after her that has become a support group for preemie babies and their families, making beanies and crocheted toys.
As tiny and dainty as a little fairy, Charlotte darts through the family home in Kamma Park, talking to everyone – including the dogs – playing with her broom, her mother’s cellphone and whatever else she can find.
It is past her nap time, but Charlotte does not look keen to miss out on the excitement of a reporter’s interview with her mother.
Little Charlotte was given the name Mighty Mouse in the Netcare Greenacres neonatal intensive care unit where she was cared for for several months after her birth.
“She is stubborn and has a will of her own,” Anker said.
“The other day I took her for a check-up and her paediatrician Dr Dave Purchase said ‘she fought me all the way. I love it’.”
Anker said as the mother of a micro-preemie she wanted to connect with other moms and help them wherever she could.
This is where the idea of Charlotte’s Army came about – a group of women creating tiny beanies and crocheted toys for other preemie babies. Anker is keen for more mothers to join in helping her make these for neonatal intensive care units at Dora Nginza and Life St George’s hospitals.
“We would like to hand them over on November 11, which is World Prematurity Awareness Day,” she said.
Anker said this kind of project started in Denmark after they discovered that babies who were given an octopus toy to hug showed improved breathing, a regular heartbeat, and strong oxygen blood levels. They were also less agitated and did not pull at the tubes giving them medicine and oxygen.
“When you have a micro-preemie, you assume nothing. Every step is a miracle,” Anker said.
“Even if the babies never go home, I am hoping that if a mom has a little octo or a beanie she will at least have something.”
Anker said volunteers helping to make the beanies for micro-preemie babies were shocked to see how small the children really are.
“They ask if there is something wrong with the [beanie] pattern.”
- If you want to join Charlotte’s Army you can e-mail Anker On charlottesarmype@gmail.com.