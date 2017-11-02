Coca-Cola’s smaller diet drinks hard to swallow
Coca-Cola has reduced its fizzy drinks can and bottle sizes‚ saying it is about helping consumers reduce sugar – but it has also reduced the sizes for Coke Zero, Sprite Zero and Coke Light.
When changes to the 330ml cans and 500ml bottles were made‚ Coca-Cola said: “Market research showed that people were looking for packaging sizes that suit smaller households and that make it easier to control their added sugar intake.”
New pack sizes of drinks such as Sprite‚ Fanta and Sparletta Creme Soda are a 300ml can replacing the 330ml can and a 440ml bottle in place of the 500ml buddy bottle – but the price stays the same.
Beverage manufacturers have been under pressure to reduce calories in their drinks‚ after the Treasury proposed a sugar tax to increase the prices of drinks with large amounts of added sugar.
BevSA‚ which represents the soft drink industry‚ committed in April to reducing the pack sizes of sugary drinks.
But if the smaller sizes for the same price are really about sugar‚ why are Sprite Zero‚ Coke Zero and Coke Light also smaller?
Coca-Cola’s answer was not really clear.
“We have executed the change across our sparkling beverage portfolio‚ that shares common manufacturing platforms,” it said.
“This includes the possibility of offering different pack sizes across different brands and variants.”
This seems to mean that it is too costly to manufacture small 440ml bottles for sugary drinks and 500ml bottles for the diet drinks.
Consumers have said the smaller sizes are about “shrinkflation”, not sugar.
Lawyer Janusz Luterek suggested Coca-Cola was profiteering from “noise around sugar tax and noncommunicable diseases” by making smaller drinks under the guise of health but charging the same price.
“This is opportunism on the back of the sugar tax hype.”
He said if Coca-Cola was serious about sugar reduction and smaller cans it should reduce the price and not increase the profit margin.
Marketer Andrew Fraser asked Coca-Cola to be honest about the changes‚ which translate into a 13% price increase as people are paying for less.
“The sugar reduction is a ruse to cover a price increase‚” he said.
Asked to be honest with consumers about changes, Coca-Cola said: “We are responding to a global trend toward portion control in single-serve packs and are executing this strategy globally.
“We will continue to monitor consumer trends and continually assess our pack and size options.”
It also clarified what it meant when it apologised. Last week, following outrage about its smaller sizes‚ Coca-Cola said it had only changed two packages.
“We recently made changes to two packages out of our portfolio of more than 76 beverages‚ which exist in 36 pack sizes.”
TimesLIVE thought this to mean Coca-Cola cans and bottles were smaller. However‚ Coca-Cola meant all fizzy drinks previously in 330ml cans and 500ml bottles were now smaller.