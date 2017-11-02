Coca-Cola has reduced its fizzy drinks can and bottle sizes‚ saying it is about helping consumers reduce sugar – but it has also reduced the sizes for Coke Zero, Sprite Zero and Coke Light.

When changes to the 330ml cans and 500ml bottles were made‚ Coca-Cola said: “Market research showed that people were looking for packaging sizes that suit smaller households and that make it easier to control their added sugar intake.”

New pack sizes of drinks such as Sprite‚ Fanta and Sparletta Creme Soda are a 300ml can replacing the 330ml can and a 440ml bottle in place of the 500ml buddy bottle – but the price stays the same.

Beverage manufacturers have been under pressure to reduce calories in their drinks‚ after the Treasury proposed a sugar tax to increase the prices of drinks with large amounts of added sugar.

BevSA‚ which represents the soft drink industry‚ committed in April to reducing the pack sizes of sugary drinks.

But if the smaller sizes for the same price are really about sugar‚ why are Sprite Zero‚ Coke Zero and Coke Light also smaller?

Coca-Cola’s answer was not really clear.

“We have executed the change across our sparkling beverage portfolio‚ that shares common manufacturing platforms,” it said.

“This includes the possibility of offering different pack sizes across different brands and variants.”

This seems to mean that it is too costly to manufacture small 440ml bottles for sugary drinks and 500ml bottles for the diet drinks.