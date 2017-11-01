Investigations complete in Omotoso human trafficking case

Investigations are complete in the human trafficking case against Nigerian televangelist, Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

The Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court heard on Wednesday morning that the matter had now been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, so that the charges against him could be centralised, meaning all allegations will be heard together, in one court.

The fraud charge, meanwhile, related to what the state claims was a fraudulently obtained Visa, is still under investigation.

Omotoso was arrested at the Port Elizabeth airport on April 21 and faces 22 counts of rape and sexual assault, as well as five counts of contravening the Immigration Act.

He will remain in custody until December 5.