Ex-gang task team member appears in court

Sporting crutches and fresh claims that she had fallen and hurt herself, disgraced detective Alicia Beeming was rapped over the knuckles by a magistrate on Wednesday for failing to pitch up for court or any of her pre-sentence meetings with the probation officer.

Beeming, who was attached to the specialised gang task team at the time, pleaded guilty in August to defeating the ends of justice after she had a personal relationship with a suspected gangster and concealed his whereabouts while police were on the hunt for him.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Tuesday after she failed to arrive at court. Her release on warning was cancelled and Beeming was made to pay an amount of R500 for bail.

One of the excuses for not abiding by the court’s ruling to meet with the probation officer was that she had been bitten by a spider.

She will now hear her fate on December 14.