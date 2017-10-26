The “buddy” Coke size has been reduced to 440ml and there will be no more 500ml bottles on the shelves after next month‚ as Coca-Cola attempts to cut its customers’ sugar consumption.

The traditional 330ml Coke cans will soon contain just 300ml.

Some consumers are angry at being asked to pay the same for less Coke, but Coca-Cola said in a media release it was making controlling sugar easier.

A reporter bought a new‚ 440ml bottle at a garage store for R11.50‚ the same price as the 500ml bottle was sold for at the same shop last week.

Coke says the price of the new sizes will remain the same as the old drinks.

“In an effort to keep a balance between pricing and input costs‚ the price of the smaller packs will remain the same.”

The proposed sugar tax‚ which has put growing pressure on manufacturers of sugary drinks‚ may have played a role in forcing manufacturers to reduce how much sugar is in their products.

The Beverage Association of South Africa (BevSA)‚ which represents the sweetened drink industry‚ said earlier this year a sugar tax was not a good idea‚ but proposed that the industry players should instead change their products.

In April, BevSA executive director Mapule Ncanywa said: “The industry had already committed to reducing calories consumed from sugar-sweetened beverages by 15%‚ through reformulation‚ changes to pack sizes and offering low- and no-calorie options.”