Things go smaller with Coca-Cola
The “buddy” Coke size has been reduced to 440ml and there will be no more 500ml bottles on the shelves after next month‚ as Coca-Cola attempts to cut its customers’ sugar consumption.
The traditional 330ml Coke cans will soon contain just 300ml.
Some consumers are angry at being asked to pay the same for less Coke, but Coca-Cola said in a media release it was making controlling sugar easier.
A reporter bought a new‚ 440ml bottle at a garage store for R11.50‚ the same price as the 500ml bottle was sold for at the same shop last week.
Coke says the price of the new sizes will remain the same as the old drinks.
“In an effort to keep a balance between pricing and input costs‚ the price of the smaller packs will remain the same.”
The proposed sugar tax‚ which has put growing pressure on manufacturers of sugary drinks‚ may have played a role in forcing manufacturers to reduce how much sugar is in their products.
The Beverage Association of South Africa (BevSA)‚ which represents the sweetened drink industry‚ said earlier this year a sugar tax was not a good idea‚ but proposed that the industry players should instead change their products.
In April, BevSA executive director Mapule Ncanywa said: “The industry had already committed to reducing calories consumed from sugar-sweetened beverages by 15%‚ through reformulation‚ changes to pack sizes and offering low- and no-calorie options.”
Coca-Cola South Africa general manager Roger Gauntlett said in a statement that the new size was intended to reduce consumers’ sugar intake.
“We’re rethinking many of our drinks and package sizes around the world to reduce calories and sugar and reflect the changing tastes and dietary preferences of our consumers‚” he said.
A 440ml still contains about 11 teaspoons of sugar.
Professor Karen Hofman‚ the director of PRICELESS SA at the Wits School of Public Health‚ is a vocal proponent of the sugar tax.
She said: “The question to ask is whether they will produce a huge label on the front of the Coke‚ for the sake of transparency‚ that says ‘ONLY’ 11 teaspoons of sugar.”
Coca-Cola said its changes meant South Africans were consuming less sugar.
“In South Africa over the last three years, the Coca-Cola system has reduced the average sugar content across the portfolio by 16%,” it said.
“Through their continuing reduction efforts they aim to reach a total of 22% to 24% by the end of 2018.
“This is ahead of industry commitment of a 14 to 18 calories a person a day reduction by 2018.”
– TimesLIVE
4 thoughts on “Things go smaller with Coca-Cola”
The Coke Zero also changed. This sugar cutback is a lot of bull. Once you stop drinking Coke and switch to another cheaper brand it only takes a day to get used to the new taste. I am boycotting Code. This is something South Africans know very well how to do. They’ve been up to this for a while. New PET bottles and blowing machines and calibration does not happen overnight. So they could have prepared their customers. There was no “launch”. This tells me Coke is not very proud of their latest buddy on the block.
Hi,think the board needs to rethink in what you doing or you going to end up losing a lot of customers. We all now the really truth to cut down the size is to reduce cost yet remain profitable but it is not fair in paying the same price.Their must be a price cut back as well. This talk about worrying about the sugar consumption one takes is a lot of nonsense. If was the case then there was no reason to manufacture Coke Zero. So you either make those 500mls again or change your retail price to suit the 440mls. Remember Cadbury did the same thing and they said they was running out of coco
South Africans are not stupid. Take your drink and stick it. What about Coke zero? What is the business case there? We do not need your product. Oh yes there no suger…Karen Hoffman please stop forcing your opinions on others. Consumers have a free right to choose. Rather do something about the polution by smokers. Stumps everywhere. yuck…
Correction #CocoCola #CocoCalamisleadingCustomers #CocaColaThieves great marketing ploy to say they are trying to encourage people to take in less sugar by making bottles smaller. But #BeHonoustCocoCola it is an old marketing attic to reduce size but maintain price to increase profits. Your consumers are no fools.