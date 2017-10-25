We wish we hadn’t done it‚ say customers who bought from wish.com
The SA Post Office has made consumers wish they never bought discounted goods from Chinese online retailers.
Many are scrambling to cancel online orders from wish.com‚ which offers cut-rate prices by shipping directly from manufacturers in China‚ as the post office’s new handling fee is more than double the cost of purchases.
Shoppers had been enjoying free shipping and no hidden extra costs on their purchases‚ which were delivered directly to their doors‚ until they received a “slip” from the post office‚ informing them that parcels would only be released at a cost of R24 each.
Preshina Moodley is one of hundreds of online shoppers who took to social media this week to complain about a handling fee that the SA Post office “sprung” on them.
Moodley paid about R600 for 33 items from wish.com but now has to fork out more than R700 to release the discounted baking supplies.
“I am now trying to cancel some of the items that may have not arrived in South Africa. It would be cheaper to do so than pay the handling fee‚” Moodley said.
Shoppers have accused the post office of trying to make extra money from the surge in online purchases from wish.com and many of its affiliates.
The SA Post Office noted a “dramatic and sudden increase” in the number of items arriving from China‚ with some categories of mail having risen by 400% compared to a year ago.
But head of mail operations Mark van Rensburg said the handling fee was not new.
“The handling fee on postal parcels imported from abroad is not new and was charged in the previous years. The handling fee is meant to offset the cost of parcel sorting‚ processing‚ assessment for import duty and transport‚” he said.
“The Post Office has discovered that the fee was not consistently charged in the past.”
Van Rensburg said only KwaZulu-Natal post office users were unhappy with the fee.
“Post Office users are comfortable with the handling fee‚ and only in KwaZulu-Natal have we received noteworthy feedback from customers who stated that they did not pay a clearance fee in the past.”
– TimesLIVE
35 thoughts on “We wish we hadn’t done it‚ say customers who bought from wish.com”
“Van Rensburg said only KwaZulu-Natal post office users were unhappy with the fee.”
This is a lie. I live in Mpumalanga and have been ordering online for years and now recently for every parcel no matter the size or weight. R24 might seem like little to some but to the general public and added numbers of all across SA it is whole lot!!! Possibly Millions. I like many enjoy buying online from various consumers. I support SA shops too but buying online is much cheaper and in the world we live in today getting a deal is not worth losing.
What is the way forward? Anyone with the resource to make something happen.
Thanks
Really…The taxes I pay is more than my Pension, which is sooo ridiculous. Now you have to pay for a service with money that you already paid tax on!!! Seriously, how much more do Govt actually want to rip us off????? And in the mean time the monies isn’t used for service delivery!!! So why do SAPO get a budget???? If they now produce they’re own revenue?
ANd the funniest part is, earlier I got parcels from wish and paid nothing at the post office. Few months later I get another parcel and was asked to pay!!! Yet, I read the news every day
SA Post Office is struggling state owned entetprise. What a way to get revenue. Paying R24 handling fee for items that cost me R5 postage and packaging included.
Can anyone confirm if the overseas Wish or Joom clients r paying additional ” Service fees” ?
SAPOS is an official business like any other, sorting, collecting , delivering post is supposedly their key deliverables…when I enquired from SAPOS about the R24 ” Service fees” I was told it is a customs handling fee initiated by Sars… Is South Africans paying the online companies importing shipping fees?
No, SAPO and SARS is Government entities. We already pay taxes so that they can perform a service. Now we have to pay again for the very same service!!! Pathetic!!!
Wish is a total scam because of wish my son was excited to get a Bluetooth fidget spinner and on the day the website says it comes the next day still nothing wish is a scam don’t buy from wish
I ordered about 50 cheap items before this was implemented. If I knew then, I wouldn’t have ordered anything. This is extremely upsetting. Getting a package in the mail used to be such a joy.
I also had parcels delivered for free. I am sure the ones that is due to arrive will have the post office fee. The post Office according to my knowledge can only charge you if a parcel is COD (cash on delivery), Why can the post office not deal with parcels? its not like they have hundreds of items that arrive on time.
Well, till this article was published i had paid no fees on my items.. now suddenly ..I get a notice to say i have to pay R24… What the hell!!! So paying customs is just not enough.. now they have to squeeze even more money out of us…. What a rip off..
I am extremely unhappy about this, we already pay for shipping!!!!!!!! I just received my 3 packets and had to pay in R175 , this is ridiculous!!! I have been using wish for almost a year and all my previous products I had to pay no additional fee. Just shows you how our “wonderful ” country trys to rip us off !
Van Rensberg is a LIAR. I never paid a handling fee before. The employee at the Post office in Durban also said it’s a new thing that they charging for now and I must be careful when buying stuff from China.
This is BS I have never had to pay any kind of fee neither have my friends who buy on wish we have been bying for the past year now all of a sudden they are demanding a 24 rand fee to release fee for each item
Importing is not cheap…you forget u have to pay import duties and taxes. U r lucky to pay only R24 per item if u were charged what u should really be paying u would neva shop outside SA unless buying in bulk. SUPPORT SA STORES WERE U CAN. Post office always had handling fees. Importing goods became expensive wen our Rand depreciated against the dollar.
Oh please, only the people from KZN are complaining? I think not, I have been recieveing goods threw mail for many years and have never in all my time had to pay to collect a parcel. As the post office is part of our government some one notice how they can squeeze more money out of us. Thanks alot south Africa. And sorry for wish, I won’t be buying any longer Purley because I no longer want to feed south Africa’s greed.
SAPO staff had a holiday all these years and now that they have to work a bit sorting Wish parcels, they’re not used to working anymore, and want payment for their extra efforts. It is companies like this that makes SA a bad place…as if we need more of this! Well done SA!
I dont have a problem with this at all. I have recieved countless items from wish which i payed a fraction of the price for compared to what u would pay in SA and even paying that R24 extra its still waaaay cheaper. I mean, 5 sterling silver necklaces for R27 where here u would pay at least R150 for one and i payed nothing at the post office. Its ridiculous so i really dont mind paying in. And for those that are saying u dont recieve your stuff, u may not know that if your stuff has not arrived within 5 days of the expected delivery date, u can contact support, request a refund and the money is back in your account within 5 days and if the items come late, u keep it. No need to send it back. So yes, i dont have a problem at all because it is still way cheaper then buying the stuff here as prices have gone up so much these days on everything and wish makes it worth your while. Thats just my opinion.
Hi there Moira
the post office had a strike again not sure if you know off this
you can always go on line and go to order history on wish and track your item there it will show you where your parcel is and you can leave them a msg they will answer you
I have been buying from WISH for the last 4 years , the only time I had to pay for handling fee was for registered mail from wish never from normal mail . why should we pay for non registered mail ? will this apply to all oversea buying or just WISH? Why does all online buying not have handling fee in them (eg Bid or Buy, eBay , and so on ) still have to pay postage and then pay for fee at post office is going to be a day light robbery .
I’m Moira Nkosi i placed my order in July 2017, Wish took the money from my bank, they confirmed, receiving the money. I’m still waiting for the goods, I’m now heading to the 4th month. I wonder when am i receiving my goods. # UNHAPPY
This is funny my first 5 orders was no fee and all a sudden I must pay is this now because the post office needs money to bail SAA our so what the hell let’s rip the people off they never complain and why will they now and the post office know we paid for the items already
The post office is completely out of line . . .I don’t mind paying a fee of R24 for a few items. . .But on each item. I can see why they are going under. I wrote to them 2 weeks ago and was send an immediate email saying they would get back to me I 2 to 3 working days. 1 week later I send another email and got the same response. Till to date, they have not gotten back to me. . . This is their customer support team. A big joke. They should maybe call that department “self support” ha ha.
Is there any alternate to the post office or are we forced to work with them?
Over the years the Post Office has taken a major backstep with the evolution of digital media, private postal services snd courier services. The need for the post office is being overshadowed by these to the point of Extinction. The need for staff is fast diminishing as the work loafs decreased. Something like this is where these chineses companies choose to use the post office should be seen as a revival and welcomed. Instead the narrow mentality is seen as making a quick buck which won’t last long furthering the demise and existence and need for the postal services.So much for job creation. People, like me, are going to stop doing business with these organisation in China or where ever.
Just refuse to pick up the items, they were sent in error. Post office has to send the items back at their cost and these Chinese organisations will reimburse you once you make a dispute that you have not received the item.
When we purchase something we must be aware of all the costs. We paid for the item and for the shipping and deliveryy, no mention was made about local handling fee’ s. No warning… just sprung it on us.
We used to stand in queues to get into the post offce , today it’s like walking into a one horse town and so many have closed down. Just another narrow minded decision that will further the destruction of this country.
“The Post Office has discovered that the fee was not consistently charged in the past.” My questions is why. You see mismanagement of funds at all SOE’s
I don’t know how people think. Even if you send something via post office around south Africa there is an over the counter fee that you pay. How much more from outside the country. To me there’s nothing wrong at all. And that fee its according to the weight of your stuff.
I collected an item yesterday that weighed a few grams… They hit me back with R600. I was disgusted and made a scene. They said postage was free but customs retained it. They couldn’t give a constructive reason why!! So it’s not always based on weight. They rob us and that’s just plain spoken.
Disgusting attempt tomhet paid extra!
Mark v Rensburg is seriously confused. Imam in Cape Town and we have never paid this extra “handling” fee.
The Table view post office is so disgusting, they should pay me to come and collect my parcels.
I’m in the eastern cape and one free order cost me R126 to release. I’ve always had to pay releasing fees which is crazy. I’ve stopped buying from wish.
I am also not happy about it, Post Office does not handle our parcels the correct way. You get informed about the parcels that you are supposed to pay for only & if you are lucky they look for your other parcels or they don’t. I was called for 1 parcel but I ended up getting 5 more parcels I thought were long lost just because they had no handling fee.
You are lucky to get your parcels that did not have a handling fee. Mine were supposedly “sent back” as I am out of an area that they can deliver to. No signature (POD) required – parcel disappears! The fact that my telephone number appears on all the packages gets ignored. A simple sms to advise that I have parcels for collection will be appreciated.
Amazing that it’s now that they are enforcing a service fee…I dont believe that it has always been in place…but invented to make money out of the consumer…AGAIN!!!!
It is nothing more than extortion and thuggery. Following in suit with their current ruling party and president. Criminals hiding in plain sight.
Once again innocent south Africans get shot in the foot by a organisation who never is on time always on strike staff have bad attitudes don’t care policy this is robbing customers
I bought frm wish but paid my shipping fees in July for my stuff but haven’t received anythingso far want to knw what’s is happening with my stuff thanxs
To your “History”. Click on “where is my stuff” and find out.
Simple.