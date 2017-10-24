Schools must now buy food on credit

Tardy department fails to pay quarterly nutrition allocation to battling Bay education bodies

Nelson Mandela Bay schools are feeling the pinch after being forced to extend their credit with suppliers because of the Department of Education’s failure to pay the quarterly nutrition allocation two weeks into the new term.

Several principals from the Bay’s teaching district said while feeding resumed as normal for the time being, their surplus nutrition stock was steadily depleting.

They said it had become the norm for the majority of the Bay district’s 342 schools to receive payment at least three weeks after the start of each term.

Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima acknowledged that the department had missed the deadline for payments and appealed to schools to be patient as the matter was being attended to.

Mtima said the department had overspent on last month’s quarterly budget and was struggling to have the allocated national school nutrition programme (NSNP) quarterly amounts approved by the provincial treasury before the money was released.

He said schools which had changed their accounts from cheque to savings accounts had their allocations withheld as “this compromises compliance”.

In Uitenhage, the Save-a-Lot stores owner, who asked not to be named, said he regularly extended credit to the four schools he supplied in good faith they would pay.

“It is the norm for the schools to make late payment.

“We give it to them in good faith and in the hope that the department will make payment before the end of the respective months.

“As we also have to pay our suppliers, if the payment from schools is late it affects my supply chain so it has a knock-on effect.

“I have been supplying for about two years and I can’t recall a payment made on time.”

A Uitenhage-based Kruisrivier Primary School principal, who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said his was among the schools forced to request credit from Savea-Lot stores.

“Being a small farm school we are unable to build up a surplus supply because we work on a week-to-week basis and the extras we give to children as it often has to feed their families at home.

“The concern with extending credit is that this school has no money to give should the department fail to pay before the monthend,” he said.

“And while we are still able to feed the children currently, that stock won’t last.”