Schools must now buy food on credit
Tardy department fails to pay quarterly nutrition allocation to battling Bay education bodies
Nelson Mandela Bay schools are feeling the pinch after being forced to extend their credit with suppliers because of the Department of Education’s failure to pay the quarterly nutrition allocation two weeks into the new term.
Several principals from the Bay’s teaching district said while feeding resumed as normal for the time being, their surplus nutrition stock was steadily depleting.
They said it had become the norm for the majority of the Bay district’s 342 schools to receive payment at least three weeks after the start of each term.
Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima acknowledged that the department had missed the deadline for payments and appealed to schools to be patient as the matter was being attended to.
Mtima said the department had overspent on last month’s quarterly budget and was struggling to have the allocated national school nutrition programme (NSNP) quarterly amounts approved by the provincial treasury before the money was released.
He said schools which had changed their accounts from cheque to savings accounts had their allocations withheld as “this compromises compliance”.
In Uitenhage, the Save-a-Lot stores owner, who asked not to be named, said he regularly extended credit to the four schools he supplied in good faith they would pay.
“It is the norm for the schools to make late payment.
“We give it to them in good faith and in the hope that the department will make payment before the end of the respective months.
“As we also have to pay our suppliers, if the payment from schools is late it affects my supply chain so it has a knock-on effect.
“I have been supplying for about two years and I can’t recall a payment made on time.”
A Uitenhage-based Kruisrivier Primary School principal, who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media, said his was among the schools forced to request credit from Savea-Lot stores.
“Being a small farm school we are unable to build up a surplus supply because we work on a week-to-week basis and the extras we give to children as it often has to feed their families at home.
“The concern with extending credit is that this school has no money to give should the department fail to pay before the monthend,” he said.
“And while we are still able to feed the children currently, that stock won’t last.”
One of the NSNP northern areas suppliers, Gerald Wicomb, said he serviced three schools in the area on credit. “We usually receive payment about three or so weeks after the start of the term.
“We have a good relationship with our supplier so he gives us the supplies on credit and we, in turn, supply the schools.
“But it takes just one missed payment for me to lose the confidence of my supplier, which will then affect the children as they won’t get food.
“It also affects my business as I don’t only supply schools but also other businesses.”
Motherwell-based Nxanelwimfundo Intermediate School principal Maurice Peter said: “We have become so used to it – the department hardly, if ever, pays on the first day of the quarter.
“We are still feeding the kids with the surplus but there isn’t much of it left.”
A Walmer Primary School teacher and NSNP convener, who also asked not to be named, said they had yet to receive payment.
“We were forced to use some of the school savings to pay suppliers. We don’t have much extra food because the extras we give to children.
“The problem comes in that once payment is made as much as we try, the money we used might not equal the money we put back into the savings because we might underestimate the costs.”
Uitenhage-based Dalrose Primary School principal Larry de la Harpe said: “We do have some extra food which we are feeding the children at the moment, but we too have not received our nutrition scheme allocation for this month.
“This is nothing new, we just have to make do.”
Mtima said: “The department had initially processed the third tranche [payment] for the [NSNP] run on October 5.
“However Treasury indicated that the department exceeded September cash flows and required the department to submit in writing and adjust cash flows.
“The letter was written and submitted.”
He appealed for calm.