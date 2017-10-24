Police fall victim to cunning scamster

Cops unwitting accomplices as man opens string of false criminal cases

Police may have unwittingly been duped into becoming accomplices in a cunning scam after a shrewd conman – who has been spotted in Port Elizabeth – opened a string of allegedly false criminal cases across South Africa.

Police stumbled onto the suspected swindle when they discovered that the 27-year-old man had opened more than 40 criminal cases of theft – mostly cellphones – around the country.

He allegedly covertly takes down the serial numbers of gadgets at second-hand goods stores and reports them as stolen, claiming they belong to him.

The police, who are none the wiser, then confiscate what they believe are stolen goods from the shops and return them to the alleged trickster.

Port Elizabeth police revealed yesterday that the man had tried his tricks in the city last week, when he allegedly attempted to swindle a second-hand dealer in Sidwell.

Although the police here did not fall for the alleged scam, the man disappeared and is either hiding out in the city or has moved to another centre.

The items for which he opened cases were mostly cellphones such as iPhones and Samsung products.

In other cases, he claimed a Canon camera, iPad, laptops or tablets were stolen.

Police have declined to name the man at this stage.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said detectives were still trying to establish whether the latest incident was indeed a scam.

“He disappeared shortly after opening a case, claiming his cellphone had been stolen,” she said.

“Detectives questioned him on the incident and the phone, but the man then vanished.”

Their interest was piqued when they discovered that the man had opened a series of similar cases over the years and would have to have owned more than 50 cellphones in that time if the complaints were valid.

“From what we can tell, his modus operandi is to visit secondhand dealers or cellphone shops and view their products,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“While looking at the gadgets, he obtains their serial numbers. The man then goes to the police station, claiming that his phone or whatever gadget was stolen.

“A docket is opened, [based on] the serial numbers he copied from the dealerships. Once the case is opened, the man waits a while and then tells the police he received information that the stolen item was seen at a second-hand dealer or cellphone shop and is for sale.

“As per procedure, police then confiscate the phone and hand it over to the man while the business is investigated for selling suspected stolen goods.”

She said the latest incident occurred on Friday.