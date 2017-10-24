Police fall victim to cunning scamster
Cops unwitting accomplices as man opens string of false criminal cases
Police may have unwittingly been duped into becoming accomplices in a cunning scam after a shrewd conman – who has been spotted in Port Elizabeth – opened a string of allegedly false criminal cases across South Africa.
Police stumbled onto the suspected swindle when they discovered that the 27-year-old man had opened more than 40 criminal cases of theft – mostly cellphones – around the country.
He allegedly covertly takes down the serial numbers of gadgets at second-hand goods stores and reports them as stolen, claiming they belong to him.
The police, who are none the wiser, then confiscate what they believe are stolen goods from the shops and return them to the alleged trickster.
Port Elizabeth police revealed yesterday that the man had tried his tricks in the city last week, when he allegedly attempted to swindle a second-hand dealer in Sidwell.
Although the police here did not fall for the alleged scam, the man disappeared and is either hiding out in the city or has moved to another centre.
The items for which he opened cases were mostly cellphones such as iPhones and Samsung products.
In other cases, he claimed a Canon camera, iPad, laptops or tablets were stolen.
Police have declined to name the man at this stage.
Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said detectives were still trying to establish whether the latest incident was indeed a scam.
“He disappeared shortly after opening a case, claiming his cellphone had been stolen,” she said.
“Detectives questioned him on the incident and the phone, but the man then vanished.”
Their interest was piqued when they discovered that the man had opened a series of similar cases over the years and would have to have owned more than 50 cellphones in that time if the complaints were valid.
“From what we can tell, his modus operandi is to visit secondhand dealers or cellphone shops and view their products,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“While looking at the gadgets, he obtains their serial numbers. The man then goes to the police station, claiming that his phone or whatever gadget was stolen.
“A docket is opened, [based on] the serial numbers he copied from the dealerships. Once the case is opened, the man waits a while and then tells the police he received information that the stolen item was seen at a second-hand dealer or cellphone shop and is for sale.
“As per procedure, police then confiscate the phone and hand it over to the man while the business is investigated for selling suspected stolen goods.”
She said the latest incident occurred on Friday.
“[The man] claimed a cellphone he had owned previously was in a cellphone shop in Sidwell.
“Detectives then asked for proof that he owned the device, and not only the serial number of the device,” she said.
The man had not been seen since.
He has already been arrested twice, in Springs in Gauteng and in Helderberg in the Western Cape.
Police suspect he moves from town to town opening false cases.
Some of the areas he is believed to have targeted include Cape Town, Plettenberg Bay, George and King William’s Town, as well as Hillbrow and Roodepoort in Johannesburg.
The outstanding cases range from 2012 to this year.
The value of the cellphones and other gadgets involved is unknown.
“At this stage, detectives are tracking all his previous cases and talking to other detectives across the country to piece together a case,” a police insider said.
Albie Schoeman, manager of Woolfies Pawn Brokers in Sherwood, said he had never heard of such a scam.
“I suppose it is possible but, with us, it would be very difficult as we keep records of each and every item purchased.
“This includes a copy of the seller’s identity book as well as other records,” he said.
“I would imagine this would mainly be targeted at brokers who do not stick to the law.”
According to the Second-Hand Goods Act, any dealer who buys second-hand items needs to keep certain registers to curb the purchase of stolen goods.
“If you’re wheeling and dealing, I could see how that would work, but with businesses who abide by the law it would not be that easy to pull off,” Schoeman said.
He said they were subject to monthly checks by the police who inspected all their registers.
Cash Crusaders chief executive Sean Stegmann said they had not heard of the scam but it would most likely be targeted at dealers who might not be abiding by the Second-Hand Goods Act regulations.
“From our side, we have processes in place to avoid such incidents,” Stegmann said.
“While I have not heard of this particular scam, there are several other scams out there.”