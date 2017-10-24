NMU’s eco-car way out in front of competition
Student team slashes fuel consumption to retain title
Nelson Mandela University has successfully defended its Shell Eco-Marathon Africa title with a new fuel consumption record.
Overcoming heavy wind and rain, the six-person crew of NMU engineering students headed by team leader Brett Steyn achieved a distance of 184.23km/l – an increase of 45% on their winning 127.86km/l last year.
This was more than three times the distance of the second-placed team from Nigeria.
The winners were on their way back to Port Elizabeth yesterday after the weekend event at Pretoria’s Zwartkops Raceway, delighted with their achievement, and determined to improve even further.
Eco-car project manager, NMU engineering lecturer Clive Hands, said that despite a couple of glitches with the vehicle in the early sessions of the competition, “she ran in the end like an absolute bomb”.
“I’m massively proud of our student team members who set new standards of professionalism in the event and did the Eastern Cape proud,” Hands said.
The competition is open to research institutions across the continent and there are similar events worldwide, all geared around custom-made cars and fuel-sipping perfection.
The Zwartkops track includes a substantial uphill – unlike the flat eco-car tracks overseas – resulting in lower consumption figures.
This year, a team from Zambia and three teams from Nigeria provided the competition, together with crews from the University of Johannesburg, the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein, NMU and several schools.
Several improvements over last year had made the difference for them, Hands said.
One of these was the design and introduction of a telemetry dashboard to gauge and interpret the workings of the car in real time.
Readings captured were transmitted to a computer in the pits and downloaded after practice sessions for the team to discuss and give invaluable guidance to driver Nureen Hoosein.
All the eco-cars are fitted with a standard Shell fuel tank but the rest is innovation engineering, focused on achieving the lightest, most aerodynamic design.
NMU’s “pocket rocket” incorporates a plastic Coke bottle for a pressurisation system, a high density polystyrene single-shell exterior, a scooter engine, and sewing-machine oil for its low viscosity. Wiring was reduced to shave off unnecessary grams.
Hoosein, a mechatronics student and former Miss PE, further boosted their efforts to slim down this year by coming in at below the 50kg minimum driver’s weight, while last year’s driver Martin Badenhorst was 15kg over.
Part of Hoosein’s Miss PE prize last year was an advanced driving course and she used this training to good effect, taking the corners like a champion, Hands said.
Hoosein said she had loved the experience, although it was very hot inside the car.