NMU’s eco-car way out in front of competition

Student team slashes fuel consumption to retain title

Nelson Mandela University has successfully defended its Shell Eco-Marathon Africa title with a new fuel consumption record.

Overcoming heavy wind and rain, the six-person crew of NMU engineering students headed by team leader Brett Steyn achieved a distance of 184.23km/l – an increase of 45% on their winning 127.86km/l last year.

This was more than three times the distance of the second-placed team from Nigeria.

The winners were on their way back to Port Elizabeth yesterday after the weekend event at Pretoria’s Zwartkops Raceway, delighted with their achievement, and determined to improve even further.

Eco-car project manager, NMU engineering lecturer Clive Hands, said that despite a couple of glitches with the vehicle in the early sessions of the competition, “she ran in the end like an absolute bomb”.

“I’m massively proud of our student team members who set new standards of professionalism in the event and did the Eastern Cape proud,” Hands said.

The competition is open to research institutions across the continent and there are similar events worldwide, all geared around custom-made cars and fuel-sipping perfection.

The Zwartkops track includes a substantial uphill – unlike the flat eco-car tracks overseas – resulting in lower consumption figures.

This year, a team from Zambia and three teams from Nigeria provided the competition, together with crews from the University of Johannesburg, the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein, NMU and several schools.