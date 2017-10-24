East Cape investors duped out of millions

Provincial government officials among many to have lost cash

Hundreds of people, including Eastern Cape government officials, have lost millions of rands in a suspected foreign exchange trading swindle.

X-Traders Market (XTM), which had offices in King William’s Town and Fort Beaufort, and claimed to have a head office in Durban and other offices in Maritzburg, Greytown and Pongolo, allegedly scammed investors of their savings with promises of massive returns.

Investors stung in the Eastern Cape are from East London, Mdantsane, King William’s Town, Dimbaza, Bhisho, Butterworth, Dutywa and Fort Beaufort.

Many invested thousands of rands and, in Ponzi-scheme fashion, some were initially paid good returns, which convinced them to invest even more.

The investors promised returns 1 000%.

According to XTM’s glossy pamphlets, investors were promised that a six-month investment would produce: ý R15 000 from a R1 000 investment; ý R150 000 from a R10 000 investment; and ý R750 000 from a R50 000 investment. Police confirmed that they were investigating the alleged scam.

King William’s Town police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said: “We can confirm that a case of fraud has been opened in King William’s Town for investigation.”

Mawisa declined to say how much money was involved and how many people had been scammed.

X-Traders Market employee Dambisa Mkosi, of Mdantsane, said she suddenly became unemployed on Monday last week when the four bosses vanished. None of them were answering her calls. One of the four pamphlets lists the operators were of as Menzi, Bernard, Sandile and Gift.

Under their slogan “Money speaks one language”, they promise the “finest financial thinking, financial wealth and success”.

Mkosi said the company started up in King William’s Town in February.

“I was one of the first people employed and I even invested. Luckily for me, we did get something back,” she said.