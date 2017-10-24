East Cape investors duped out of millions
Provincial government officials among many to have lost cash
Hundreds of people, including Eastern Cape government officials, have lost millions of rands in a suspected foreign exchange trading swindle.
X-Traders Market (XTM), which had offices in King William’s Town and Fort Beaufort, and claimed to have a head office in Durban and other offices in Maritzburg, Greytown and Pongolo, allegedly scammed investors of their savings with promises of massive returns.
Investors stung in the Eastern Cape are from East London, Mdantsane, King William’s Town, Dimbaza, Bhisho, Butterworth, Dutywa and Fort Beaufort.
Many invested thousands of rands and, in Ponzi-scheme fashion, some were initially paid good returns, which convinced them to invest even more.
The investors promised returns 1 000%.
According to XTM’s glossy pamphlets, investors were promised that a six-month investment would produce: ý R15 000 from a R1 000 investment; ý R150 000 from a R10 000 investment; and ý R750 000 from a R50 000 investment. Police confirmed that they were investigating the alleged scam.
King William’s Town police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said: “We can confirm that a case of fraud has been opened in King William’s Town for investigation.”
Mawisa declined to say how much money was involved and how many people had been scammed.
X-Traders Market employee Dambisa Mkosi, of Mdantsane, said she suddenly became unemployed on Monday last week when the four bosses vanished. None of them were answering her calls. One of the four pamphlets lists the operators were of as Menzi, Bernard, Sandile and Gift.
Under their slogan “Money speaks one language”, they promise the “finest financial thinking, financial wealth and success”.
Mkosi said the company started up in King William’s Town in February.
“I was one of the first people employed and I even invested. Luckily for me, we did get something back,” she said.
She said the business had offered investors the chance to win a new car if they invested a minimum of R10 000.
“They closed at the time there was a special on. Thousands of people came to invest in the hope their money would double.
“They [four bosses] made millions of rands and then they dumped us,” Mkosi said.
One of the victims, a 49-year-old civil servant and father of four, invested R20 000 earlier this year, hoping to cash in R300 000 by next month.
He had planned to build his village home. “I believed them because my initial investment of R5 000 was paid out to me a month later as R8 000.
“I decided to put in R20 000 in the hope that I would get R300 000 later in the year,” the man said.
Another senior government official in King William’s Town said she had lost close to R60 000.
“I initially invested R1 000 and a month later I got R800 as an interest payout,” she said. “I noticed a number of people were joining in and I thought this was for real.
“I later invested more money, including last month’s salary, but now my money is gone.”
Another XTM employee, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said some investors were making their lives miserable.
“People are asking about their money and we have no answers,” the employee said. “The offices are closed and we so wish that we can help, but we can’t.”