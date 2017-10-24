Call for MEC in Life Esidimeni tragedy to testify
Families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy have called for former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu to testify in arbitration hearings.
This is because she led the project to close down Life Esidimeni hospitals, despite warnings, and to transfer very sick people to non- government organisations.
Helping Hand‚ the charity arm of Solidarity‚ said it had received permission from Judge Dikgang Moseneke, who is heading the hearing, to contact her.
“Their legal representatives are now attempting to issue a witness subpoena to force Mahlangu to testify‚” Helping Hand said.
Solidarity is representing three families who lost relatives in the tragedy, which has so far resulted in 141 deaths.
Christian Ngqondwana‚ who lost his son, Vuyo, when he was moved out of Life Esidimeni homes‚ will not have peace until Mahlangu testifies.
“Why did she have to do this traumatic thing to the citizens of this country?” he asked.
“Mahlangu must explain to me. Why did she have to take my son away from me?
“She must come back from London and testify.”
Mahlangu is studying at the London School of Economics.
The DA’s Jack Bloom said she left South Africa on July 29.
It is not so easy to subpoena her‚ if she refuses to cooperate.
Criminal attorney Ian Levitt said a subpoena from South Africa would not have jurisdiction in the UK.
He said the arbitrator, Moseneke, could instead go to the UK with the permission of the parties involved and take evidence from Mahlangu.
But if Mahlangu ignored the arbitrator’s request to appear in the UK at a specified address‚ nothing could be done.
Helping Hand executive director Dr Danie Brink said: “It would be much better if Mahlangu volunteered to testify in the arbitration process.
“We want to make it clear to her that South Africans‚ especially the families of the deceased patients‚ want to hear from her.
“It is in the national interest that she should explain why she made the decision to transfer the patients.” – TimesLIVE