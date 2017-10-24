Families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy have called for former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu to testify in arbitration hearings.

This is because she led the project to close down Life Esidimeni hospitals, despite warnings, and to transfer very sick people to non- government organisations.

Helping Hand‚ the charity arm of Solidarity‚ said it had received permission from Judge Dikgang Moseneke, who is heading the hearing, to contact her.

“Their legal representatives are now attempting to issue a witness subpoena to force Mahlangu to testify‚” Helping Hand said.

Solidarity is representing three families who lost relatives in the tragedy, which has so far resulted in 141 deaths.

Christian Ngqondwana‚ who lost his son, Vuyo, when he was moved out of Life Esidimeni homes‚ will not have peace until Mahlangu testifies.

“Why did she have to do this traumatic thing to the citizens of this country?” he asked.

“Mahlangu must explain to me. Why did she have to take my son away from me?

“She must come back from London and testify.”