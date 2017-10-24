Bloody clothing, TV may be linked to Schoenies murders

The discovery of bloodied clothing and a television set may be a vital key in the investigation of the brutal murders of an elderly Schoenmakerskop couple last month.

Port Elizabeth detectives appear to be making headway into the double murder after finding the items stashed inside a suspected hideout in Walmer township.

Police are awaiting forensic results to determine if the TV and bloodied clothes belonged to Ken Alexander, 76, and Elaine Allwright, 78, following the fatal attack at their home on September 26.

The TV and clothing have been sent to the police specialist laboratory in Cape Town for forensic analysis.

But detectives are optimistic that they were stolen when the couple was attacked. Alexander was beaten to death while Allwright died later in hospital.

Police said Alexander was believed to have been bludgeoned to death outside the house with a hammer, before his body was dragged back inside.

Alexander had gone out in the early hours to investigate a noise he had heard in the garden.

Allwright, who managed to escape through a window despite critical head injuries, died in St George’s Hospital nine days later.