Author of damning book ‘a spy’

A senior ANC member last night accused author Crispian Olver of being a spy gathering damning information on the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay to put in a book and damage the party ahead of the 2019 elections.

This was one of several accusations made against Olver at the launch of his book, How to Steal a City, at the GFI gallery in Park Drive, Port Elizabeth.

The book offers a rare insider’s account into behind-the-scenes dealings by prominent personalities, some of whom had become synonymous with the city’s biggest corruption scandals.

Former Bay ANC chairman Andile Lungisa accused Olver of corruption and failure to carry out the task he was sent to do.

“I read two pages from the book and I am not sure if I can still call you a comrade,” he said.

“It’s very clear that you were not doing the task you were sent to do, what you decided to do was to act as a spy.

“Which is not very far away from corruption [because] you used government resources to do a different mandate from what you were deployed for and you ended up producing a book.”

Olver was commissioned by then cooperative governance minister Pravin Gordhan in 2015 to head a clean-up intervention in the metro.

Lungisa accused Olver of selectively dealing with corruption. “We are all not dealing with corruption in its totality, we are very selective.

“We have highlighted the issue of the transport system [integrated public transport system] in Nelson Mandela Bay, but we have not found out what happened to R2.5-billion in the transport system in Nelson Mandela Bay,” he said.