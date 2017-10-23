No questions on huge Gupta loan

R250m borrowed from IDC to buy unprofitable mine should have set off alarms, expert says

Alarms should have sounded when the Guptas approached the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) for a R250-million loan to buy the unprofitable Shiva Uranium mine.

The IDC should have asked even more questions when, after giving notice in 2013 for the loan to be repaid, the Guptas, through their Oakbay Resources and Energy (ORE) firm, asked to renegotiate the loan, which had ballooned to R452-million because of interest, and the repayment terms.

The renegotiations saw the IDC grant the firm a quasi-equity loan, for which the IDC received 3.56% shares in the company.

Now, with the Guptas disposing of their assets, questions are being asked about whether they will – especially with the closing of their bank accounts and only R2.7-million available to them in cash – be able to make the final repayment of R37.5-million by March.

In June, ORE announced its cash supply had dwindled from R225-million to R2.7-million.

ORE and Shiva failed to respond to questions.

Last year, the Industrial Development Corporation lost R90-million when ORE delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange – and was left with shares it could not sell.

Financial analysts believe hard questions should have been asked long before the IDC granted the loan, especially around assurances on repayments.

Wits Business School deputy director Professor Kalu Ojah said such loans were not often granted, especially as requests like these were signs that businesses applying for them were in financial trouble.

“The risks around these loans, especially for the lenders in terms of non-repayments, are huge.”