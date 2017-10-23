Mugabe dropped as world health envoy after outrage

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was removed yesterday as a goodwill ambassador for the World Health Organisation (WHO) following outrage among Western donors and rights groups at the appointment.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named Mugabe to the largely ceremonial post at a meeting on chronic diseases attended by both men in Uruguay on Wednesday.

At the time, Tedros praised Zimbabwe as “a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies to provide healthcare to all”.

But activists, public health experts and key WHO donors like Britain, Canada and the United States condemned the move, saying Zimbabwe’s healthcare system had collapsed under Mugabe’s 37-year authoritarian rule.