Mugabe dropped as world health envoy after outrage
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was removed yesterday as a goodwill ambassador for the World Health Organisation (WHO) following outrage among Western donors and rights groups at the appointment.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named Mugabe to the largely ceremonial post at a meeting on chronic diseases attended by both men in Uruguay on Wednesday.
At the time, Tedros praised Zimbabwe as “a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies to provide healthcare to all”.
But activists, public health experts and key WHO donors like Britain, Canada and the United States condemned the move, saying Zimbabwe’s healthcare system had collapsed under Mugabe’s 37-year authoritarian rule.
Tedros said he had listened to those expressing concerns, and had decided to rescind the appointment.
The decision had been taken after consultation with the Harare government and was in the best interests of the WHO, he said.
Jeremy Farrar, a global health specialist and director of the Wellcome Trust charity and the NCD alliance, welcomed the reversal.
In Zimbabwe, Foreign Minister Walter Mzembi said that “the inordinate noise around the designation … does not assist the cause in the first place”, according to state-run broadcaster ZBC.
“So on the balance, it is wiser to let go, and help WHO focus on its mandate,” he said. – Reuters