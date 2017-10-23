Move to quash powers of SGBs

Department and parents’ bodies set to clash over proposed changes to Act

The Department of Basic Education is set to quash the powers of school governing bodies (SGBs) if it can push through proposed amendments to the South African Schools Act.

The proposals, which will affect schools’ language policies, teacher appointments and pupil admissions, have put the department and SGBs on a collision course.

The public has until November 10 to comment on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill published earlier this month.

The issues it raises are highly contentious and have seen the department and SGBs clash before in the Constitutional Court.

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) has slammed the bill, which it believes is deliberately structured to diminish the powers of SGBs in important decision-making at schools.

Fedsas warned there could be unrest from communities no longer able to have a say in staff appointments.

The bill seeks to restrict who has the final say on admissions and means the department will determine a school’s language policy.

It also seeks to limit the powers of the governing bodies in recommending candidates for appointment.

According to the memorandum accompanying the bill, the department wants to amend the existing Act so provincial education department heads decide on pupil admissions.

The Act, at present, provides that a public school’s admission policy is determined by the SGB.

The response to the proposal from Bay SGB members was mixed yesterday.

Former Uitenhage Western Areas SGB forum chairman Laurence Mostert, who is now vice-chairman of the Seagull Primary SGB in Uitenhage, is against the move.

“The department is out of touch with what is needed at different schools,” he said.

“Parents play a vital role in the functionality of schools as they are on the ground and able to attend to problems immediately.

“Should the department put these proposals into effect, it will result in a massive uproar from parents who, according to the constitution, have a right to be part of the decisions taken which affect their children.

“The department doesn’t have the capacity to attend to the individual needs of every school, hence the SGBs were given decision-making power.

“Now the department wants to revert to the old system. “We are going backwards.” Uitenhage-based Kruisrivier Primary SGB chairwoman Nomawethu Ziyekile said: “This is a terrible idea, particularly for farm schools like ours and other small schools.

“Parents need to be part of the decision-making process because they know what the problems are.

“The department is trying to have a blanket approach.”