Metro wants R750m loan for infrastructure

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is looking to secure a R750-million loan to start addressing the R21-billion infrastructure backlog around the city in the hope that it will save money in the long run.

City officials are in the process of finalising a proposal for the massive loan, which will be spent on ailing water infrastructure and non-technical losses in electricity – once it is backed by the council.

While political and business role-players in the Bay have questions about the loan, most of them agree that, if spent well, it is an astute move.

Budget and treasury political head Retief Odendaal said securing a loan would go a long way towards saving the city money from costly wastage.

“We have a massive infrastructure maintenance backlog in the metro and need to fast-track our infrastructure refurbishment programme,” he said.

“We are serious about addressing the inefficiencies in the administration and it makes sense to replace capital infrastructure responsible for major losses.”

In May, Odendaal said the metro had a R21-billion infrastructure backlog.

“This is the figure we inherited from the previous government,” he said.

“This is not only maintenance and backlogs, but includes new infrastructure that still needs to be completed.

“We are currently in the process of a full audit to determine exactly what the maintenance backlog is.”

Odendaal said water losses cost the city almost R500 000 a year, while electricity losses accounted for R300-million.

“Investing in infrastructure to curtail these rampant annual losses will essentially pay for itself,” he said.

Besides losing money as a result of water leaks, the metro was also losing revenue through non-metered water and electricity usage.

About 23 000 households had water connections but no water meters and 130 000 were connected to the power grid but had no electricity meters.

There were also about 25 000 illegal electricity connections.

Illegal electricity connection does not amount to theft as poorer communities, under the Assistance to the Poor (ATTP) scheme, should be getting a monthly electricity allowance.

However, without proper monitoring of usage, the electricity losses are coming out of the metro’s budget and not from national ATTP grant funding.

Odendaal said archaic water and sanitation infrastructure had led to unreliable water availability in parts of the metro, with areas in Uitenhage and Despatch often without water.