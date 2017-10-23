Metro wants R750m loan for infrastructure
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is looking to secure a R750-million loan to start addressing the R21-billion infrastructure backlog around the city in the hope that it will save money in the long run.
City officials are in the process of finalising a proposal for the massive loan, which will be spent on ailing water infrastructure and non-technical losses in electricity – once it is backed by the council.
While political and business role-players in the Bay have questions about the loan, most of them agree that, if spent well, it is an astute move.
Budget and treasury political head Retief Odendaal said securing a loan would go a long way towards saving the city money from costly wastage.
“We have a massive infrastructure maintenance backlog in the metro and need to fast-track our infrastructure refurbishment programme,” he said.
“We are serious about addressing the inefficiencies in the administration and it makes sense to replace capital infrastructure responsible for major losses.”
In May, Odendaal said the metro had a R21-billion infrastructure backlog.
“This is the figure we inherited from the previous government,” he said.
“This is not only maintenance and backlogs, but includes new infrastructure that still needs to be completed.
“We are currently in the process of a full audit to determine exactly what the maintenance backlog is.”
Odendaal said water losses cost the city almost R500 000 a year, while electricity losses accounted for R300-million.
“Investing in infrastructure to curtail these rampant annual losses will essentially pay for itself,” he said.
Besides losing money as a result of water leaks, the metro was also losing revenue through non-metered water and electricity usage.
About 23 000 households had water connections but no water meters and 130 000 were connected to the power grid but had no electricity meters.
There were also about 25 000 illegal electricity connections.
Illegal electricity connection does not amount to theft as poorer communities, under the Assistance to the Poor (ATTP) scheme, should be getting a monthly electricity allowance.
However, without proper monitoring of usage, the electricity losses are coming out of the metro’s budget and not from national ATTP grant funding.
Odendaal said archaic water and sanitation infrastructure had led to unreliable water availability in parts of the metro, with areas in Uitenhage and Despatch often without water.
In Port Elizabeth, the Baakens Valley was flooded with raw sewage weekly due to failing sanitation infrastructure dating back 60 years.
Odendaal said the interest rate and repayment terms of the loan would be determined once the loan had been secured.
The proposal was still being finalised and would go to tender for banks and financial institutions to take part in a competitive bidding process.
“The projects must still be approved by the council,” he said.
ANC councillor Rory Riordan said there was nothing wrong with a loan if there was a real need for it and a solid business plan showed what the money would be spent on.
“However, we have seen no such business plan,” he said.
Riordan also questioned previous projections by the municipal leadership that stated they would have about R700-million available for projects around the city in the coming financial year.
“If you are going to generate cash flow and have these large amounts of money available, like previously stated, why would you need such a big loan?” he said.
EFF Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary Zilindile Vena said the party had heard about the loan in March and shared the DA’s view that the infrastructure was in dire need of attention.
“However, we still need to see a proposal for this loan.
“Can the city afford it? Is it enough to do the necessary upgrades needed? How do they intend on spending it?
“These are just some of the questions we have before agreeing to this loan.”
However, UDM councillor Mongameli Bobani said the DAled government was a bully and his party could not support any loan that would put more pressure on taxpayers.
“We were never consulted about such a proposal for a loan.
“Taxpayers are already crying because they cannot be squeezed any further,” he said.
Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber spokeswoman Cindy Preller said the chamber trusted that the loan decision was made after consulting with all the relevant role-players, like the council, treasury and the South African Local Government Association (Salga).
She said the business chamber was not privy to the fiscal context of the loan, but it was in favour of minimising losses caused by ailing infrastructure.
“As organised business we do support any infrastructure investment in the city, particularly with regard to curbing water leaks and electricity losses,” Preller said.
“These two particular issues have been a massive concern for businesses operating in the region and any relief would be welcomed.”